Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Watch : Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green

For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."

"I'm at my kids' school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms," he explained in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. "I'm working late and it's raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked, so I'm stuck in my car waiting to get out."

Brian added, "Um, help!"

Fortunately, someone did hear Brian's plea for help. An hour after posting his video, the 48-year-old actor shared an update with fans to say that he was no longer stuck.

Alongside three laughing emojis, he wrote in a separate post, "I'm home!!"