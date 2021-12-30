See All of Katy Perry's Fashion Looks From Opening Night of Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry is roaring into Las Vegas!
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 37-year-old pop star kicked off her concert residency in Sin City in front of a sold-out crowd at the Resorts World Theatre at the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino. The "Firework" singer will perform her Katy Perry: PLAY show until mid-January, then take a break and resume performances in March.
During the show, Katy performed hit singles such as "Wide Awake," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework" as well as a medley of her 2013 song "Walking on Air" and her new single with Alesso, "When I'm Gone."
"I'm so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to Vegas," Katy said in a statement. "This residency has been years in the making — I remember being in a hard hat and steel-toed boots to walk among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater!"
She added, "I had such a wild time dreaming up all six acts of this show, and it really made me listen to my catalog in a whole new way to come up with a set list that included 20 of my most-streamed songs as well as my new Alesso collaboration to keep things fresh."
During the show, the singer showed off a slew of colorful, glamorous and eclectic outfits. Earlier this month, she told E!'s Daily Pop that her husband, Orlando Bloom, helped pick out her outfits.
"We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this," she said. "It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like something. Don't.'"
Check out photos of Katy in concert during her opening night in Las Vegas: