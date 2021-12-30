See All of Katy Perry's Fashion Looks From Opening Night of Her Las Vegas Residency

Watch : Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood

Katy Perry is roaring into Las Vegas!

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 37-year-old pop star kicked off her concert residency in Sin City in front of a sold-out crowd at the Resorts World Theatre at the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino. The "Firework" singer will perform her Katy Perry: PLAY show until mid-January, then take a break and resume performances in March.

During the show, Katy performed hit singles such as "Wide Awake," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework" as well as a medley of her 2013 song "Walking on Air" and her new single with Alesso, "When I'm Gone."

"I'm so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to Vegas," Katy said in a statement. "This residency has been years in the making — I remember being in a hard hat and steel-toed boots to walk among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater!"