See Serena Williams Twin With Daughter Olympia in Adorable Dancing Video

Game, set, match...ing outfits!
Serena Williams took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30 to share an adorable video starring none other than her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
The tennis superstar was also in the short clip captioned "My morning," but as Olympia went on to show off her sweet dance moves, even Serena had to admit that her little one was stealing the show.
"Wait, I don't need to be in the camera," she told Olympia with a smile as she backed out of the frame. "You've got too much pizzazz, man."
Making the video even more precious was the fact that the mother-daughter duo had on matching ballerina outfits with their white tops, pink skirts and thanks to an Instagram filter, identical sunglasses.
Serena and Olympia are known to often mimic each other's style, whether they're on the tennis court or red carpet. Just last month, the pair rocked matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles.
Prior to the premiere of the film—which is based on the true story of Serena and her sister Venus Williams' childhood—the mom and daughter sported matching swimsuits while on a beach vacation. On another occasion, they donned similar pink outfits, with Serena's sweatshirt reading, "Mama," and Olympia's, "I got it from my Mama."
Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Olympia, their first child together, on September 1, 2017. Two months later, they married with a star-studded guest list including, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian.
Today, Olympia's already following in her mom's footsteps. The little one began tennis lessons in October 2020, and while Serena's made it clear that she doesn't "force tennis" on her, it seems as though she genuinely loves the sport.
"She has a little tiny Wilson racket and she always says, 'Tennis, tennis!'" Williams told InStyle. "I'm like, I just finished training, the last thing I want to do is play tennis, but I can't say no to her!"
See more of Olympia by scrolling through the below gallery.