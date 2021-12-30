Meghan King Sends Message to "Good People" Who Are "Lifting Me Up" After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Watch : Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Meghan King is feeling the love.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum expressed gratitude for her supporters on Thursday, Dec. 30, writing on her Instagram Story, "Thank you for all your messages. Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."

Meghan recently confirmed that she and husband Cuffe Biden Owens, who she wed in October, are getting a divorce. On Dec. 27, she shared to Instagram, "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating."

"This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," Meghan explained. "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Cuffe has yet to publicly comment on their split.