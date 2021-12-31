Reese Witherspoon’s Clean Beauty Must-Haves Set Is Only $25

We included these products chosen by Reese Witherspoon because we think you'll like her picks. Reese is a paid spokesperson for Biossance. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You don't have to spend a ton of money just to get effective skincare products. Yes, it sure seems like almost everything that's "good" for you has a hefty price tag these days, but that doesn't always have to be the case. Reese Witherspoon recently became a global ambassador for Biossance, a company that uses "clean science" to create highly effective skincare products from plant-based squalane.
Just like the rest of us, Reese relies on customer reviews before trying new skincare products, telling Harper's Bazaar, "I was in my hometown Sephora and was looking at the Biossance products. It has such great reviews, and somebody mentioned it to me so I bought a bunch. I just started using them. And I found them so effective, completely luxurious, unlike any other clean product I've ever used. And I was just hooked."
She believes in sticking to a consistent skincare routine, emphasizing, "what you do to your skin when you're 18 shows up on your face when you're 40." The star revealed, "My skin texture has changed a little bit—it's a little bit drier. I definitely struggle with brown spots, I think from pregnancy, and so I'm looking for products that are really effective for dark-spot treatment." She also stressed the importance of moisturizing and "making sure the [skin's] texture is very smooth," explaining, "that's really important for the base under the makeup, because the cameras now are so HD and there's nowhere to hide."
If you want that "very smooth" skin that Reese was talking about, her go-to skincare bundle is just $25 (at a $58 value). The two-piece set has the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and the Biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil, the perfect combination to nourish and hydrate your skin.
Biossance Glow On, Dew Good Set
This two-piece set has the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. The repair cream deeply nourishes and strengthens the skin's moisturizer with ceramides and beneficial lipids. The oil brightens, hydrates, and firms the skin while fighting free radicals.
This set has a $54 value, but you can get it for just $25.
Apply the cream to your clean face and neck. Then gently press a few drops of the Vitamin C oil onto your skin to lock in long-lasting hydration.
Reese isn't the only one who relies on this set, just check out some of the glowing reviews below.
One shopper raved, "Much better results than expected! I'm using the moisturizer and vitamin c oil. Remarkable difference in my skin."
"It's only been a few days, but I like the feel of these products on my skin. It's a dry time of year and with the combination of the two products, my skin is feeling well moisturized without feeling greasy," another reviewer shared.
Someone else said, "Oh, wow, literally the nicest moisturizer I've ever had, so great for instant line reduction and glowing skin. I'm applying it on my neck and chest, too, so I've already ordered a full-size jar. The serum is equally wonderful, and I love the immediate results. Great for travel or to get hooked!"
A Biossance shopper wrote, "From dry to glowing in 3 days...I love this product. I typically use it in the winter months when my skin gets dry. My main skin concerns are dryness and dry red patches on my cheeks. I use the serum right after I get out of the shower and it keeps my skin hydrated all day. The serum also works wonders on cracked skin and cuticles."
A customer wrote, "I recently fell in love with Biossance products after testing the Squalane and Omega Repair Cream. This set is a must have for dry skin! It comes with a travel sized Squalane and Omega Repair Cream and a travel sized Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil. I love mixing a few drops of the oil into my moisturizer for a hydration and moisture boost! If you haven't tried the products included in this set, you are missing out! Amazing set at an amazing price!"
"Loving these items so far. I have mature skin that breaks out easily. These products have left my skin glowing and clear," a person said.
Someone else declared, "I live for this stuff. My melanin skin soaks this magic potion right up. It leaves my skin soft smooth & even. The magical glow it gives me is indescribable."
A fan said, "I'm in LOVE with these products. My skin is so soft! And they soak right in. No oily residue. Yay!"
A shopper revealed, "I have been searching for a good face moisturizer for years and this is by far my favorite face cream! I get dry patches when the temps drop and this is the ONLY one that is keeping me from having those. My skin feels moisturized without being greasy and doesn't feel all tight after putting it on like I need to keep adding more like some moisturizers. I love the oil for night time but not day time, as my makeup doesn't look right if i use the oil in the a.m."
