Reese Witherspoon’s Clean Beauty Must-Haves Set Is Only $25

We included these products chosen by Reese Witherspoon because we think you'll like her picks. Reese is a paid spokesperson for Biossance. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You don't have to spend a ton of money just to get effective skincare products. Yes, it sure seems like almost everything that's "good" for you has a hefty price tag these days, but that doesn't always have to be the case. Reese Witherspoon recently became a global ambassador for Biossance, a company that uses "clean science" to create highly effective skincare products from plant-based squalane.

Just like the rest of us, Reese relies on customer reviews before trying new skincare products, telling Harper's Bazaar, "I was in my hometown Sephora and was looking at the Biossance products. It has such great reviews, and somebody mentioned it to me so I bought a bunch. I just started using them. And I found them so effective, completely luxurious, unlike any other clean product I've ever used. And I was just hooked."

She believes in sticking to a consistent skincare routine, emphasizing, "what you do to your skin when you're 18 shows up on your face when you're 40." The star revealed, "My skin texture has changed a little bit—it's a little bit drier. I definitely struggle with brown spots, I think from pregnancy, and so I'm looking for products that are really effective for dark-spot treatment." She also stressed the importance of moisturizing and "making sure the [skin's] texture is very smooth," explaining, "that's really important for the base under the makeup, because the cameras now are so HD and there's nowhere to hide."

If you want that "very smooth" skin that Reese was talking about, her go-to skincare bundle is just $25 (at a $58 value). The two-piece set has the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and the Biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil, the perfect combination to nourish and hydrate your skin.