Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Insight Into “Private” Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is giving fans a little peek into her private universe.



In a new interview with Elle UK, published on Dec. 30, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum—who has kept her relationship with Chris Martin pretty low-key since the two began dating in 2017—opened up about the couple's sacred quality time together.



"We've been together for quite a while," the actress told the outlet. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Other than the occasional snap of Dakota and Chris with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow and her hubby Brad Falchuk on the beach in 2019 or most recently, the couple's rare date night out this past October in London, the pair has mostly kept the details of their relationship to themselves.



And although few tidbits are known about the longtime romance between the Coldplay frontman and Lost Daughter star, Dakota's rare comment on their relationship comes just a little more than two months after the singer serenaded his love during a London concert in October.