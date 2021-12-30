Nicole Kidman Calls Out “Sexist” Interview Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Talk "Being the Ricardos"

Nicole Kidman is shutting down all allusions.



In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Being the Ricardos actress discussed what it was like to step into the shoes of comedian Lucille Ball for her starring role in the movie. The film—of which Kidman starred opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz—follows both the professional and personal lives of the famous couple during a whirlwind week of filming I Love Lucy.



"It's about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn't work out," Kidman told the outlet of the real-life couple, who eloped in 1940 and divorced in 1960. "But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it's not a happy ending."

"This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever," she added. "Yeah, that's really gorgeous. You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that's all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."