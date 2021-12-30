Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Katharine McPhee Foster Has the Perfect Response to "Haters" of Her Post-Baby Bikini Pic

Katharine McPhee Foster shut down online critics after David Foster posted a picture of her in a bikini and remarked, "what baby!" Read her insightful response below.

Just let Katharine McPhee Foster rock a bikini in peace!

The Smash star, 37, is sticking up for husband David Foster after his tribute to Katharine was misinterpreted. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of the new mom in a black bikini, writing, "what baby!" 

Fans seemingly defended Katharine, who gave birth to son Rennie about 10 months ago, with one user calling his caption an "uncomfortable antiquated compliment." Another said it was a "cringe worthy post."

But Katharine isn't offended by David's sweet words. She shared another swimsuit photo on Dec. 29, writing, "ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… I'm sorry but we are not sorry."

She explained, "And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps. I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do."

Katharine went on to say that she lost her "baby weight" with "zero" dieting and "zero pressure from anyone."

"I've let [my] body do its thing and found a great workout," the singer shared. "That's it. And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life."

instagram

She had another message for the critics: "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say… 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.' I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now."

In true American Idol fashion, Katharine ended with a reference to another superstar, saying, "But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate  byyeeee."

​If anything, ​giving birth to Rennie has actually helped Katharine feel "at peace" with her body, she told E! News in October. 

"What I didn't expect was to have the baby and then be so at peace with my body," she said. "I had this, wow, like this huge appreciation of what my body had just done and given me that I wish that I'd given myself a little bit more of that grace through the pregnancy." 

Read more about how motherhood has changed her mindset here.

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!
