See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Proposal Site for Romantic Date

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Close to Her Heart With New Bling

Let's go, don't wait, it's date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a very special night this week when they revisited the site where they got engaged. Hitting the beach at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., the pair were spotted with glasses in hand as they took a sunset stroll alongside the waterfront.

For the occasion, Kourtney wore a long, black leather trench coat and combat boots. Meanwhile, her fiancé looked equally edgy in a black jacket layered on top of dark pants and a hoodie with studded with silver spikes.

In addition to drinks on the beach, the pair also enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Oliver's of Monecito. Kourtney tagged the plant-based restaurant in a Boomerang video of what appeared to be a fruit crumble and two cups of hot tea. Travis, who is vegan, also shared a close-up of their dessert on his own Instagram Stories.