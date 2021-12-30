Jennifer Garner Almost "Lit the Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking for Holidays

Watch : Ben Affleck Addresses THOSE Jennifer Garner Comments

Jennifer Garner has a cooking confession: She nearly burned down her kitchen this Christmas.

The Alias actress admitted that she had a flambé mishap while making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon during the holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Jennifer shared a video of herself pouring Cognac into her stew before lighting it ablaze.

"I'm a little nervous... Remember we are doubling this recipe. I don't know if we need all of this," she said of the 1/2 cup of brandy required. She got her answer moment later when the flames grew out of control for a ​second as they rose up several inches in the air.

She gave the camera a shocked look before the fire appeared to die down. Jennifer quipped, "A thousand pardons. Don't double the Cognac. Can you believe that just happened? That was wild."

It seems everyone is OK, and she later explained the situation in her caption. "The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't know when I started making @inagarten's beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed."