The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, BTS, Adele and More of the Best Music of 2021

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! and a special year-end edition featuring the best of 2021.

Narrowing down the best songs from an entire year? It's easier said than done!

Just ask the biggest radio DJs in the country who have spent the past 12 months watching the charts, interviewing musicians and playing hit after hit for millions of listeners.

"Carly Pearce is definitely someone you should be watching," Go Country 105 radio host Tim Hurley shared with E! News. "Carly won the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award and was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. She had a massive year and this is just the beginning for her."