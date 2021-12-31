Relive the Best Harry Potter Moments Ahead of the HBO Max Reunion

The Duelling Club

En Garde! Rictusempra! The Duelling Club was formed when the Chamber of Secrets was opened and Professor Gilderoy Lockhart wanted the students to learn how to protect themselves by duelling (or just get some attention for himself ). This led to one of the first scuffles between Draco and Harry, you know, the one where former conjured a snake to attack the latter. But that's when it was revealed that Harry is a Parselmouth, which is a trait of The Heir of Slytherin.