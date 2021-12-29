See Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez's Matching Rose Tattoos

Earlier this month, Bang Bang Tattoo's Instagram posted a cryptic image of Selena Gomez with a mysterious back tattoo that set the Internet ablaze. Was it a dream catcher? A woman wearing a hat?
Turns out, it was a matching tattoo with Cara Delevingne all along.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Bang Bang himself confirmed on Instagram that the two friends, who will both star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, both received two large watercolor rose tattoos.
The reveal began on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when the tattoo artist posted a long-awaited close-up image of Selena's delicate pink-and-gray rose, which rests just below her neck.
He gave her a special shout-out, captioning the post, "Thank you for always being wonderful."
The next day, he posted a video of Cara posing with her own floral tattoo, which is located on her ribcage.
"I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara," he wrote on Instagram. "fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."
Interestingly, both friends' rosy new tats are placed underneath their own similar roman numeral tattoos.
In 2012, Selena unveiled a roman numeral tattoo for the number 76, which she also had done by Bang Bang.
"The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her," the tattoo artist told The Daily Mail. "Selena was nervous it might have been painful, so she held her best friend's hand the whole time. But she did a great job."
A year later in 2013, tattoo artist Daniel Tucci told Cosmopolitan that Cara's XII tattoo, which rests just above her new rose ink, similarly held a special meaning to her. He said, "She told me that 12 is her lucky number and that's her lucky place, below her breast."
The two friends will star opposite one another in season two of Only Murders in the Building, which Selena revealed began filming earlier this month.
Cara will join the Hulu Original's impressive cast—which includes Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena—as a new character named Alice, who is described as a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world.