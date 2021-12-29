See Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez's Matching Rose Tattoos

Watch : Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

Earlier this month, Bang Bang Tattoo's Instagram posted a cryptic image of Selena Gomez with a mysterious back tattoo that set the Internet ablaze. Was it a dream catcher? A woman wearing a hat?

Turns out, it was a matching tattoo with Cara Delevingne all along.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Bang Bang himself confirmed on Instagram that the two friends, who will both star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, both received two large watercolor rose tattoos.

The reveal began on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when the tattoo artist posted a long-awaited close-up image of Selena's delicate pink-and-gray rose, which rests just below her neck.

He gave her a special shout-out, captioning the post, "Thank you for always being wonderful."

The next day, he posted a video of Cara posing with her own floral tattoo, which is located on her ribcage.

"I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara," he wrote on Instagram. "fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."