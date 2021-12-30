25 Stars Share Their Favorite Moisturizers: Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hydration, hydration, hydration. Whether you have dry, oil, normal, or combination skin, hydrating your skin and balancing the skin barrier is essential to your skin's health and appearance. Unfortunately, it's tough to find the moisturizer that works for you. There are just too many options to choose from.
If you're looking for a light everyday moisturizer, a rich overnight cream, a mattifying moisturizer, or a tinted moisturizer, we rounded up some stylish selections from Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, JoJo Fletcher, Kyle Richards, Catherine Lowe, Shay Mitchell, Kathy Hilton, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Ann Sluss, Meagan Good, Rachel Zegler,
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Jessica Alba recently told E! News, "The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is my favorite - for me it's like a drink of water for my skin (the main ingredient is water!). It's great for all skin types including oily, dry and sensitive - and it is perfect for people who want to be hydrated but don't like heavy or ultra oily moisturizers. Sometimes I like to leave a thin layer on my face and let it slowly seep into my skin. Or, I will rub it in and feel the moisturizer burst into liquid form. Either way -with two types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters- it's great!"
This cream has 3,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Oil-Free Face Cream with Niacinamide
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "This is Double Repair face moisturizer. It's buttery. It's not a serum. It's kind of thick. I really do love this brand. I use a lot of product when I wash my face, so I appreciate when it comes in these big bottles. I think this goes well with the face wash and you get the most benefits from each product when you use them together."
This moisturizer has 11,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
Lizzo included the Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream in her skincare routine breakdown. This lightweight moisturizer has banana to restore the skin's hydration, magnesium to calm and give balanced to irritated/inflamed skin, and Cica to heal dry, irritated skin. And, yes, Lizzo confirmed, "It smells like bananas."
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
Kyle Richards included this tinted moisturizer in her list of Amazon must-haves, explaining, "I get a lot of beauty questions and skincare questions. The most most most most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen. I don't like to wear actual foundation on my face, so I will wear a tinted sunblock. This is something that I found that I love so much. It is amazing. It comes in so many different shades. It has such great coverage and it has a little glow to it. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this. It just feels light. You don't have heavy makeup on. I have my daughters all using this. It's my favorite favorite favorite product."
M-61 Hydraboost Cream
Kyle Richards declared, "If I were to pick one thing I couldn't live without out as a cream for my face, this is a 911 if it goes missing or if I run it. I cannot say enough good things about this stuff. I stumbled up on it a few years ago. I've been obsessed ever since. I put it on at night after I wash my face. I put it on before I put my makeup and sunblock on. It is my go-to. I have to have one in my purse, in my house, and it just has to be everywhere."
"It's amazing. It's a miracle. I feel like it really hydrates and plumps up my skin. It's a great cream because it doesn't roll when I put makeup on. I can't live a day without it."
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Meagan Good told E!, "Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is life!!! When I tell you the way that this sets my makeup off, it'll blow your mind. Milla Jovovich put me on it when we were shooting Monster Hunter together in South Africa. The thing I love most about it is it make sure that your make up doesn't sit in any of the lines in your face and it stays looking plump and youthful. it also evens your make up out with a pretty glow."
This is the same spray that Kathy Hilton keeps in her bag. This innovative, spray-on moisturizer has 197.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
"There's a little sheen to it, but it's really subtle. I just feel like the makeup sits on top of it nicely," Shay Mitchell shared as a part of her 58-step beauty routine.
16J Organics Body Butter Cream Moisturizer
Mindy Kaling included this moisturizing cream in her list of recommended products to buy from small businesses on Amazon. This cream is 100% natural. it delivers deep hydration, which is just what dry, cracked skin needs in the winter months. This formula is gentle on sensitive skin too. Use this on stretch marks, hands, feet, elbows, and any other area that could use a boost of hydration.
Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 + Pure Retinol Deep Hydration Moisturizer
"I don't like to use too much moisturizer, especially in the morning. I definitely use a little bit more at night," Westside Story star Rachel Zegler shared in her beauty routine breakdown.
This moisturizer hydrates, smooths, and balances the skin while protecting against free radicals to help prevent signs of aging.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Jennifer Garner concludes her nighttime regimen with the Hydroboost Moisturizer, sharing, "I'll put it on my face and decolletage, then turn my phone off and go to bed."
She isn't the only one who loves it. This one has 61,400+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and 2,300+ five-star Ulta reviews. This oil-free gel absorbs very quickly into the skin, feeling lightweight and never sticky. It's instantly hydrating and non-comedogenic.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Olivia Rodrigo included this tinted moisturizer in her beauty routine breakdown. "This is the BB cream that I always use. And I always put it on with my fingers. I used to put it on with beauty blenders and stuff, but I never washed them or actually took care of them. So, they would just harbor bacteria and my skin would freak out, so I just use my fingers most of the time," the singer said.
Olivia explained, "I just sort of like to keep it really natural and glowy, like Billie Eilish's makeup. She just always looks like she's glowing and perfect."
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
This dermatologist-approved moisturizer is soothing and lightweight. Jessica told E!, "I have the most sensitive skin, and this moisturizer keeps it calm." It's even received approval from the National Eczema Association.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams said, "This is a makeup artist's must have. I work with a lot of makeup artists. For every single one of them, this is a staple in their kit. This cream is a primer. It actually has a lot of vitamins in it, so it really does help your skin feel smooth and clear. This is a daily cream that you put on and it really does keep your makeup in place."
The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe recommended this one too, remarking "This is a really great hydrating, really light, super light moisturizer. And it feels really good." This has 7,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mother's Shea Shea Butter- Set of 3
Gabrielle Union included this in her list of recommendations from small businesses you can shop on Amazon. Shea butter can be used to moisturize your skin, lips, and hair. This is a set of three.
IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème - Nourishing Repair Crème with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Vitamins A and C
"This is something you want to apply in the evenings. It's super moisturizing. I love the smell of it. I love this. It's really thick to keep that face hydrated, looking good, and glowing," Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said.
IMAGE Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 32 - Broad-Spectrum UVA and UVB Protection with a Soft Matte Finish
Madison LeCroy advised, "Make sure you always wear SPF. The reason I love this one is because it's matte. Other times, different sunscreens reflect on camera. This one lays better under makeup and it photographs well."
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
Kate Hudson described this La Mer moisturizer as a "new cream [she's] obsessed with." While it may be "new" to her skincare routine, it's an iconic product with a loyal following.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"If you want your mom or auntie to be a true sleeping beauty, I suggest gifting the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It's sooooo hydrating and you'll wake up with your skin feeling refreshed and youthful," Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora said.
Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said, "This is another one of my favorites. This is a daily moisturizer. You can wear this morning and night. I like how it's lightweight and doesn't clog my pores. This is perfect for morning and night, so you guys have to get this."
"This will last me all summer long. I like this because it's not gonna clog your pores."
4-Piece Kylie Skin Mini Set
"You can never go wrong with this gift and it's for everyone," Kris Jenner told E!. This value set has a Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer and Foaming Face Wash, Vitamin C Serum, and the Vanilla Milk Toner.
Tan-Luxe Illuminate and Glow Kit
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher said, "I'm super particular about my tanning products. I've tried a number of them. There are only a couple that I swear by and Tan-Luxe is one of them. You can add the tanning drops to any of your moisturizers and apply it at night to wake up with a really beautiful, summer glow. This also comes with the gradual tanning lotion. This is a great set to get. I'm sure that any girl that you follow on Instagram has talked about those because the face drops are awesome."
This set includes the gradual tanning moisturizer and the tanning drops.
