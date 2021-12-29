Kardashian Business Manager Angela Kukawski Dead at 55 After Suspected Murder

Angela Kukawski, a business manager whose clients include the Kardashians, has died at the age of 55 after what police have deemed a homicide.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities have launched an investigation after Kukawski was found dead inside of her car on Dec. 23 in Simi Valley, Calif.
In a press release, police said that Kukawski had been reported missing on Dec. 22. Investigators believe she was killed by her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, at their Sherman Oaks home before her body was transported to Simi Valley in her vehicle, the release stated.
Online jail records show that Barker was arrested on Dec. 23 in connection to the case. During an arraignment on Dec. 28, he was charged with one count of murder with malice and one count of torture "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury," according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Barker is currently being held on $3.07 million bail at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, online jail records show. His arraignment has been continued to Jan. 12, 2022.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News that Kukawski died of sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation. Her manner of death was determined as a homicide.
In a statement to E! News in the wake of the tragedy, the Kardashians described Kukawski as "truly the best."
"She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible," the family said. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."
Boulevard Management, where Kukawski worked, also released a statement mourning the business manager's death. "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," the statement read. "Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind, and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."
In addition to the Kardashians, Kukawski also worked with other high-profile clients such as Kanye "Ye" West, Nicki Minaj and Offset, Variety reported.
Attorney information for Barker was not immediately available to E! News.