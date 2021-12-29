Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Wife Maria Expecting Baby After Multiple Miscarriages

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

After battling recurrent pregnancy loss, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie are set to welcome their third child in the new year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 32-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo of the couple with their daughter Pia Henrie, 2, and son James Henrie at the latter's first birthday celebration, with the kids wearing "Big Sister" and "Big Brother" shirts.

"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday…" David wrote. "#3 #bigbrother"

The actor added, "We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn't think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!"

On his Instagram Story, David posted a video showing the kids sitting on a chair on the deck of a beach property. He also revealed that they struggled to build their family, reflecting on their losses and journey to baby No. 3.