20 Things to Make Your New Year's Goals Attainable

Has anyone already completed their 2022 mood board, decluttered their space, signed up for a gym membership and bought a new wardrobe? If so, we bow to you. But if you're like us, you need some help getting your priorities straight.
Whether you're looking to clean up your diet, become a fitness guru, be more productive or drink more water, there's a bunch of products out there to get you closer to reaching those goals.
To help you prepare for your best year yet, we rounded up stuff like meditation cushions, cycling bikes, meal delivery services and inspiring reads that will make your goals big or small feel more attainable.
The Habit Tracker
Putting your intentions on paper makes them official. Thanks to this habit tracker, you can hold yourself accountable by filling in the days you followed through on your promise to drink a certain amount of water, complete a workout or avoid eating sugar. It's perfect for keeping track of short-term and big-picture goals!
Florensi Zabuton Meditation Mat
Is one of your resolutions to meditate more? Make sure to pick up a meditation mat to make your practice more comfortable. Thanks to this thick mat, you can avoid leg and ankle pain while correcting posture.
Headspace Membership
Meditating is super rewarding, but it can be hard when you first start. Why can't I focus? Am I doing this right? Have I reached enlightenment? How much time has passed? These are all common thoughts to have as a beginner. Thankfully, Headspace's guided meditations will help you stay mindful and confident in your meditation practice.
Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb)
Get those legs and arms toned by summer thanks to these wrist and ankle weights!
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw
With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free plastic water bottle will help you drink more water in the new year. Additionally, it has a wide-mouth opening and flip top lid. Plus, it's available in 13 gradient shades!
Bamboo Cutting Board With Containers and Locking Lid
Set yourself up for mealtime success with these genius all-in-one prep board. You can chop, peel and dice without the mess thanks to a built-in drop zone that fills up containers with your veggies and fruits. The best part? There's a phone and tablet holder to help you follow recipes or cooking classes.
Airtight Glass Meal Prep Containers (10-Pack)
Thanks to these glass containers, you can keep your prepped meals fresh until it's time to eat. Not to mention, they're easy to clean, store or take on the go.
Daily Harvest Subscription
If you don't want to spend time meal prepping every week, look no further than Daily Harvest! The organic and vegan meal delivery service has a plethora of healthy eats that are super delicious. More info here on why we love Daily Harvest so much! Even better, you can score $25 off your first box using the coupon code ENEWS25.
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle
Want to read more or improve your life in meaningful ways in 2022? Pick up The Power of Now. In short, it "takes readers on an inspiring spiritual journey to find their true and deepest self and reach the ultimate in personal growth and spirituality: the discovery of truth and light."
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
With ultra-cushioned soles and energy return technology, these running shoes will set you up for success—whether your goal is to run a marathon or take daily jogs.
Qingping Bluetooth Clock
For those who intend to improve their time management and overall productivity, this clock makes for the perfect addition to your desk. It shows the time and serves as an alarm clock, interval timer, count up timer, temperature and humidity monitor.
The MYX II
Enjoy dozens of trainer-led live and on-demand classes from the comfort of your home! The MYX II Bike provides you with in-workout data including heart rate, speed, cadence and distance to help you keep track of your New Year's fitness resolutions with ease. For a limited time, you can score $300 in savings by getting $100 off + free shipping and assembly ($200 value) with code: MYXHAPPY100.
Bondi Boost Intensive Spray
If you're looking to strengthen and grow your hair, we suggest buying Bondi Boost's Intensive Spray—it's done wonders for our hair! Packed with Vitamin B5 and essential oils, a few spritz of this leave-in treatment will promote a thicker, fuller looking mane with daily use.
SmartSweets Variety Pack
You can still clean up your diet while indulging in something sweet! SmartSweets' snacks have less than 4g of sugar and 110 calories for the whole bag, so you can treat yourself to your favorite candies without the guilt.
Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm
Before you change up your entire skincare routine in the new year, let's start with step one: the cleanser. As suggested by dermatologists and skincare gurus alike, begin your routine with a cleansing balm. We love this one from Glow Recipe because it's gentle on skin, but effective when it comes to removing makeup and impurities and keeping skin hydrated. You'd be surprised at how a solid cleansing ritual can make a big difference in your skin!
Wacaco Minipresso NS Portable Espresso Machine
Every year, we make the resolution to maintain a better sleep schedule, but it doesn't usually work out. Thankfully, espresso exists, and Wacaco's portable espresso machine allows us to stay caffeinated and happy on the go. Let's face it, you can get a lot more accomplished when you don't feel the need to nap all the time.
Ban.do Wellness Workbook
Sometimes structure is needed when keeping and setting goals. Enter Ban.do's wellness workbook that has 100 pages on goals, exploration, action, and relaxation, plus artwork, tear-away cards, balance charts and check-in sheets.
Mueller Austria Juicer
Juice it up in the new year! Whether you want to jump on the TikTok-approved carrot juice train or you're looking for an easy way to get in fruits and veggies, this compact and powerful juicer will help you do all of that.
