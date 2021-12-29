Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
See Chrishell Stause, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Heat Up the Last Days of 2021 in Bikinis

Molly Sims, Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Hurley are also turning up the heat with sun-filled getaways in the final days of 2021. See where they are ending the year with family and friends.

This 2021 send-off is straight fire.

While parts of the country prepare for gray winter days and snowstorms, many celebrities are packing their bags and heading to tropical destinations all around the world. 

After news broke of her breakup from Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause headed to Cabo San Lucas for some girl time with Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan.

Whether watching firework shows from her hotel or eating tacos by the pool, the newly single Oppenheim Group realtor appeared to be living her best life far away from home—and she's not the only one.

Gabrielle Union, Michelle Rodriguez and Julia Roberts have all been spotted enjoying the final weeks of the year by the clear blue ocean.

Molly SimsCabo San Lucas activities certainly win the prize for giving us the most FOMO: "When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail," she wrote on Instagram

photos
Celebs on Vacation

Prepare yourself for more beautiful photos as your favorite celebs enjoy one last getaway before the start of 2022.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The newly single Selling Sunset star sports a MIMI The Label bikini and DITA eyewear while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

On an island in the sun, this actress is going to have some fun in VIX Swim. 

Instagram
Molly Sims

"Honey, I'm home," the Las Vegas star wrote from her family getaway to Cabo San Lucas while wearing a Silvia Tcherassi bikini.

KHAP / BACKGRID
Julia Roberts

Happy holidays from Down Under! The actress is pretty in pink while vacationing with her family in Sydney.

Instagram
Lauren Sanchez

"Closing out the holiday week and gearing up for the New Year," the journalist wrote on Instagram while vacationing with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. "I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday."

Instagram
Emma Hernan

"My Birthday week, day 1 is off to a great start!!!" the Selling Sunset star wrote from Cabo San Lucas while wearing Otra Eyewear. 

Instagram
Elizabeth Hurley

"Yeeeessssss! Covid booster today," the actress wrote on Instagram while posing on the sand in an animal-print Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini. 

Instagram
Whitney Port

While on vacation with her husband Tim Rosenman in the Bahamas, The Hills star snaps a selfie in her bathing suit.

BACKGRID
Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast and Furious star catches some waves while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico. 

