See Chrishell Stause, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Heat Up the Last Days of 2021 in Bikinis

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Bikini Pics in Mexico

This 2021 send-off is straight fire.

While parts of the country prepare for gray winter days and snowstorms, many celebrities are packing their bags and heading to tropical destinations all around the world.

After news broke of her breakup from Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause headed to Cabo San Lucas for some girl time with Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan.

Whether watching firework shows from her hotel or eating tacos by the pool, the newly single Oppenheim Group realtor appeared to be living her best life far away from home—and she's not the only one.

Gabrielle Union, Michelle Rodriguez and Julia Roberts have all been spotted enjoying the final weeks of the year by the clear blue ocean.

Molly Sims' Cabo San Lucas activities certainly win the prize for giving us the most FOMO: "When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail," she wrote on Instagram.