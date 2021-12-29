The Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for an Endlessly Rotating Wardrobe

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We are always trying to build our wardrobe with closet staples and standout pieces, but there are plenty of advantages to not committing to styles right away. Fashion subscription boxes are the way to go for many reasons. You get access to designer brands at a discounted rate. You don't have to do laundry and you can skip out on dry cleaning.
If you love a constantly rotating wardrobe, you can be eco-conscious by renting your clothes for a short period of time. If you're not at your typical weight and you don't want to commit to permanently owning new clothes in a different size, renting is a perfect solution. Even if you just love the idea of being fashionable, but you don't have the time or interest to pick out clothes, there are subscription options to suit your needs, with stylists choosing your pieces for you. No matter what your needs are, there is a subscription option to suit your style and budget. Check out some of our favorites.
Rent The Runway
Rent the Runway is great for special occasions (hello, wedding season) with options to rent pieces for four days or eight days. You can select backup styles and even get another in a different size. You don't have to wash the clothes or pay for shipping. That's all included. It doesn't get any easier than that. And if you're not currently at your typical clothing size or you just tend to fluctuate size-wise, this is a great option to get exactly what works for you at the moment. That's not all though. You can make Rent the Runway a part of your everyday life with its membership plans to gain access to a forever-rotating closet of designer clothing, accessories, and more. There are no minimum time commitments and you can pause or cancel any time you want.
There are options to receive four items twice a month ($135 monthly), shipments with four items three times a month ($174 monthly), or shipments with four items four times a month ($199 a month). If there's an item you want to keep a little bit longer, you can hold to it as long as you're a member. And if you really love something, you can purchase it to keep it forever.
Nordstrom Trunk Club
If you want to add to your closet, but you just want someone else to do the styling, we love Nordstrom's Trunk Club. You get to shop thousands of Nordstrom's top brands in a wide range of styles and colors on your budget. Just take a quiz and a stylist will pick out items for you to try. If you don't love them, send them back. Keep what you want. There is free shipping and the returns are free too. You can even just drop off the items you don't love at your local Nordstrom. No subscription is required and there are no hidden fees. Just pay a $25 styling fee, but that fee goes toward the rest of your purchase for the styles you decide to keep.
Prime Try Before You Buy
If you prefer to pick your own clothes, but you don't want to commit until you try it out, check out Amazon's Prime Try Before You Buy service. You can have up to 8 items for a 7-day period. Keep the ones you like and send back the items you aren't feeling. You'll be provided with a prepaid box for returns.
You don't have to join anything new... if you are already an Amazon Prime member. It doesn't get any easier than that.
Nuuly
With Nuuly, you can get six items a month. If you want six dresses, that's an option. If you want to get four pairs of pants and a dress in two different sizes, you could do that too. It's totally your call. You don't need to worry about laundry, dry cleaning, or repairs. Nuuly has has clothes from up-and-coming designers in addition to styles from hundreds of brands that you already love like Free People, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and LoveShackFancy.
Stitch Fix
If you want some expert guidance from a stylist, it's just a $20 styling fee with Stitch Fix. You can use that $20 as a credit toward the styles you keep from your Stitch Fix box. There's another option to get a personalized experience by shopping your customized store with picks unique to you. You can browse and buy without paying any styling fees. Just do what's best for you with free shipping, returns, and exchanges. You can easily update your preferences and there's no required commitment. You can shop for the whole family with clothes for men, women, and kids.
Dailylook
With Dailylook, you just need to fill out a style quiz to establish your preferences for style, price, and other factors. You'll get 12 hand-styled pieces delivered monthly, every other month, or quartly, based on your preferences. You can buy what you love and send the rest back. Shipping is free both ways.
Each box has a $40 styling fee, which can be applied toward the items you choose to keep. If you don't like any of the items, the service is free if you don't make a purchase. Generally, each item in your box has a $60 price tag.
If you're looking for more affordable fashions, check out these dresses recommended by 43 celebrities, including Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Jessica Simpson, Jeannie Mai, and Paige DeSorbo.