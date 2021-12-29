Meet the Oppenheim Group Realtor Competing on The Bachelor

Kate Gallivan is spending some time in a mansion she won't be selling.
On Dec. 15, ABC announced the list of contestants who will be vying for Clayton Echard's heart on season 26 of The Bachelor, which premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC. And after some investigation, Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office found out that one of the contestants, Kate, actually works for the Oppenheim Group, the realty estate brokerage featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset.
"Kate from Clayton's upcoming season of the Bachelor works for the Oppenheim Group?!," the podcasters tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset?" Nice detective work ladies!
Though her official ABC bio didn't say which particular company she worked for, it did mention that she had "a great job with one of Los Angeles' top real estate firms."
This may take the win for "Best Crossover of the Year," and 2022 hasn't even started yet!
On the Oppenheim Group's website, the firm describes the 32-year-old agent as "a Nashville native [who] moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment at CAA. The fast-paced, high-pressure environment at the agency, coupled with juggling multiple clients, translated seamlessly to Real Estate in 2016, where she has been thriving ever since."
The description continues, "Attention to detail, effective communication, and a positive attitude is her recipe for success. When she's not out in the field, you can find her attending to a different recipe — homemade cinnamon rolls. Besides being a queen in the kitchen, Kate also knows her way around all of the shopping, dining, hiking, and entertainment experiences that LA has to offer."
And the cherry—or watermelon—on top? "Kate once went on a date with Harry Styles, and if you ask her for details, she'll tell you all about it." This girl is truly out here living our dreams.
While we wait to see how Kate and Clayton hit it off when The Bachelor premieres Jan. 3 on ABC, scroll through the list below to see which other contestants will be joining Clayton this season.