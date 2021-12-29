Drew Barrymore Gives Her Honest Take on “Self-Care” in Relatable Wellness Message

Drew Barrymore is focusing on her mental and physical health in the new year—and wants everyone to know that it's not easy!
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the actress and talk-show host, 46, took to Instagram to share that she was embarking on a weeklong wellness challenge to find "balance" within her life. To start off the week off on the right foot, she posted an image of a scale with a flash card above it that read, "say something kind to yourself."
In the post's lengthy caption, Drew explained that she found herself feeling completely "exhausted from work" and in desperate need of a "redo reboot" during some much-needed vacation time.
"I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much," she wrote. "I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles!"
But she also took a moment to acknowledge that the typical idea of "self-care" is not always feasible for people with busy schedules.
"I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term "self-care" and I think it's a load, because most of the time, we don't actually have time to do it!" She added. "Well, I actually have the time right now! So i am Interested in #whataweekcando."
She even admitted that her wellness kick likely wouldn't stick once she returned back to work.
"I know once I go back to kids-work-life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy," she explained. "But, it's great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself. That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life."
Still, Drew called the health experiment a "fun journey just to see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first, which is just not an option most of the time."
Fellow celebrities including Chelsea Handler and Kat Dennings flooded the comments to celebrate Drew and her transparent post about health in the comments, with Dennings adding, "I love you."