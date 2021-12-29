Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Will XOMG Pop's First Performance Be Ruined? See Jessalynn Siwa Scramble for Microphones

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 29, 2021 7:54 PM
Watch: XOMG Pop's MAJOR Microphone Mishap Before First Performance

There's nothing but treble here.

Ahead of XOMG Pop's big debut performance during E!'s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which aired Dec. 28, manager Jessalynn Siwa faced an unexpected issue: The microphones were subpar. 

"Stop, just stop," Jessalynn called out to interrupt the girl group's practice. "Ok you guys, you've got to listen to the music. We're going to adjust some levels." 

Jessalynn instructed singer Dallas to perform her rap to test the volume, before JoJo Siwa realized that the "problem is the music just drowns her out." 

"They all sing the whole time," Jessalynn pointed out. "Their mics need to be up." 

Jessalynn was on a mission to find replacement microphones. "What can we do to fix their situation? We need better mics," she added. "We have two hours. We can get mics here. We live in L.A." 

As JoJo advised, the group needed "six good, clean microphones" for their performance. 

"These mics, they're not designed for singing," JoJo said in a confessional. "They're designed for speaking. If we were doing a TED Talk, these mics would be perfect. We're doing the furthest thing from a TED Talk." 

Jessalynn summed up, "It's important that we do it right." 

Will XOMG figure it out in time? 

Watch the clip above to see how the Siwas troubleshoot and prepare for the performance!

Catch up on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution any time on Peacock!

