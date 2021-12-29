Justin Hartley Recalls Meeting Sofia Pernas While in a Relationship With Chrishell Stause

Watch : Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas

For Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, it was all about timing.

In March, after about a year of dating, the This Is Us actor and the Blood & Treasure actress tied the knot. And although the duo first sparked romance rumors in 2020, they actually first met while working on The Young and the Restless from 2015 to 2016. At the time, Hartley was in a relationship with Chrishell Stause, who he married in 2017. Two years later, Hartley filed for divorce.

In a new interview with Haute Living, published Dec. 28, Hartley reflected on that time period and re-meeting Pernas. "You meet in different capacities. We didn't work together that closely, and we didn't work together that long," he said of Pernas. "I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn't available."

"Timing has a lot to do with that," he continued. "I'm very lucky to not only have found 'the one,' but I found her when she was available and the timing was right."