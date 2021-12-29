Take the Throne With This Ultimate Boba Fett Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Boba Fett is back! To celebrate the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the highly anticipated spin-off to The Mandalorian on Disney+, we traveled to galaxy's edge and back to find all the best products inspired by the legendary bounty hunter.

Fortunately, we didn't have to look too hard. This year, several brands released collections centered around Boba Fett and the upcoming series. For instance, Adidas put out two Firebrand Track Pants featuring details from Boba Fett's armor. They even have a matching t-shirt available featuring a large graphic of Boba Fett staking a claim to Jabba the Hutt's throne.

Columbia released their line of Boba Fett gear which included a really cool special edition three-in-one jacket and graphic tees. If you're interested in drinkware, Corkcicle's Star Wars collaboration features designs of fan-fave characters including Boba Fett and Grogu.

We can't wait to see what's in store for Boba Fett in the new series. We've rounded up some must-have items for every fan. Check those out below.