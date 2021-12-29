NFL Legend John Madden Dead at 85

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The sports world is mourning the loss of an NFL icon.

John Madden—a beloved NFL coach and legendary sportscaster—has died at the age of 85, the NFL confirmed in a Twitter statement on Dec. 28. According to the league, the football coach passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

The statement continued, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."