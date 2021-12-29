How Tinashe Accomplished Her 2021 Music Dreams on Her Own Terms

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Tinashe is saying goodbye to 2021 with a bang!
After releasing a new album in August titled 333 and performing in venues across the country for the second half of the year, it would be understandable if the artist wanted to chill during the final days of December.
But on Dec. 30, Tinashe will head to Los Angeles and perform a special End of Year Celebration concert for her loyal fans.
"It's kind of like an encore performance to people who missed out but, obviously, we're going to add some little spice and something fresh for anyone who did get to see the show the first time around," Tinashe exclusively teased to E! News. "I'm just gonna be incorporating a couple of new songs and obviously some new outfits, maybe adding a couple more dances. We'll see."
While chatting with E! News back in November, the 28-year-old artist also reflected on her latest tour.
Although performing quarantine shows online during the coronavirus lockdown was special, Tinashe argued that there was something extra meaningful about being with fans and feeling their energy in person.
"There's some crowd favorites every show," she explained. "I think ‘X' is one of the ones that everyone really got excited for. Everyone loves ‘Bouncin' because I have a trampoline on stage and that one everyone always goes crazy. It was really great just to see everyone's reactions to different songs in different cities."
For fans who haven't attended a Tinashe show, expect fabulous outfits styled by Katie Qian. The singer is proud to say her set lists can include as many as 30 songs. And with role models including Janet Jackson and Britney Spears, it shouldn't come as a surprise that dancing is included in every show.
"When I was growing up, all my favorite performers had a dance element and that was really important to me growing up seeing everyone doing the choreography," she said. "I think I've always wanted to incorporate that in my art. I've been training and dancing since I was 4 years old so it just seemed very natural to me that I would include any technique that I've developed in what I do."
While Tinashe's talents and skills are enough to impress any music fan, her decision to become an independent artist also deserves some recognition.
When independently releasing 333 this past summer, some critics questioned if the risk would pay off. If you ask the Los Angeles native, she's so proud of what came next.
"I think this tour just solidified what I love about being independent, which is just that sense that I really don't need a big corporation," she said. "I don't need a huge machine to do what I love to do successfully and to feel fulfilled in my art. I think the fact that I'm able to perform my music for so many people, to get on stage, that's the dream."
Tinashe added, "If you have a dream or you have something you want to accomplish in life, don't let setbacks or the media or any potential roadblock that you have in your mind stop you from going after that."