How Tinashe Accomplished Her 2021 Music Dreams on Her Own Terms

Tinashe is saying goodbye to 2021 with a bang!

After releasing a new album in August titled 333 and performing in venues across the country for the second half of the year, it would be understandable if the artist wanted to chill during the final days of December.

But on Dec. 30, Tinashe will head to Los Angeles and perform a special End of Year Celebration concert for her loyal fans.

"It's kind of like an encore performance to people who missed out but, obviously, we're going to add some little spice and something fresh for anyone who did get to see the show the first time around," Tinashe exclusively teased to E! News. "I'm just gonna be incorporating a couple of new songs and obviously some new outfits, maybe adding a couple more dances. We'll see."