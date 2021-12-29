Olympian Ryan Lochte Recalls Going From "Hero to Zero in a Blink of an Eye"

Watch : Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Lochte is taking a deep dive into his past mistakes and revealing how they shaped him as a person.

On Dec. 28, the Olympic swimmer reflected on his time at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the scandal that erupted, in which he admitted to lying about being robbed at gunpoint during the games, revealing that he "overexaggerated that story." At the time, the USA Swimming organization suspended him for 10 months and he lost more than $1 million in sponsorships and deals.

Ryan has since expressed remorse over his past actions and recently opened up about how he's learned from it.

"Those were the toughest moments of my life. I went from hero to zero in a blink of an eye," he told Adam Mendler on the Thirty Minute Mentors podcast. "And just like that, no matter what I've accomplished in the pool or out, it went all to waste in a matter of minutes. But I mean, I did it to myself. I have no one else to blame but me."