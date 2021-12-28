Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Killing Eve's Teaser for the Final Season Promises an Unhappy Ending

Be honest: Did you really expect Eve and Villanelle to ride off into the sunset together? Get ready for the surprising but inevitable end when Killing Eve debuts its fourth and final season.

Watch: Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Eve and Villanelle's chaotic cat-and-mouse game is just about to come to a close

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the first teaser for Killing Eve's fourth and final season arrived and teased an ominous end for the sociopathic assassin and the plucky MI6 agent. The sneak peek kicks off with Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) stoically standing back to back. The moment is made even more intense thanks to Fiona Shaw's Carolyn narrating in a voice over, "Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn't do what we did? People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings."

What Eve and Villanelle "do," of course, includes axe wielding, hitting and stabbing, all of which we see in the new teaser trailer. Eve and Villanelle's seemingly doomed ending is further pushed as Carolyn adds, "People like us aren't made for happy lives with happy endings."

Not all is lost as the final scene of the teaser shows Villanelle and Eve reunited, with the latter sporting a mobility scooter. "Want a ride?" Eve offers to an uncomfortable-looking Villanelle.

Season three ended in 2020 with Villanelle and Eve promising to never see each other again. Yet, one last look back made it clear that quitting each other may be easier said than done.

In addition to Oh, Comer and Shaw, Killing Eve also stars Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev, Villanelle's longtime handler. According to the teaser, Konstantin is going to get iced out this season—literally. 

For a taste of what's to come for season four, watch the intense trailer for yourself above.

Killing Eve's fourth and final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 on BBC America.

