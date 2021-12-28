Killing Eve's Teaser for the Final Season Promises an Unhappy Ending

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Eve and Villanelle's chaotic cat-and-mouse game is just about to come to a close.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the first teaser for Killing Eve's fourth and final season arrived and teased an ominous end for the sociopathic assassin and the plucky MI6 agent. The sneak peek kicks off with Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) stoically standing back to back. The moment is made even more intense thanks to Fiona Shaw's Carolyn narrating in a voice over, "Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn't do what we did? People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings."

What Eve and Villanelle "do," of course, includes axe wielding, hitting and stabbing, all of which we see in the new teaser trailer. Eve and Villanelle's seemingly doomed ending is further pushed as Carolyn adds, "People like us aren't made for happy lives with happy endings."