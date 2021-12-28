43 Celeb-Recommended Dresses From Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Jessica Simpson, Jeannie Mai & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing easier than just wearing one piece of clothing. Instead of matching a top to a pair of pants or a skirt, just wear a dress. It's a simple strategy that saves you time, money, and gets you some compliments (if you're wearing something cute, of course). If you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe, just turn to your favorite celebs for some fashion inspiration.
Throughout 2021, stars shared fashionable, affordable dress recommendations. We rounded up stylish selections chosen by Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Jessica Simpson, Candace Cameron Bure, Lala Kent, Jade Roper Tolbert, Lauren Luyendyk, Margaret Josephs, Paige DeSorbo, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Jeannie Mai, Madison LeCroy, Stassie Karanikolaou, Maria Menounos, and Cara Santana.
Romwe Women's Elegant One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Hem Satin Party Cocktail Midi Dress
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore said, "If it's a third date and you like the person, you're getting along. It's casual, but you're feeling it, you know? Third date time: bam. Yesssss. Yes, third date. She has a slit, she has one shoulder, she has body ody ody. You see this slit? And she's soft and she's stretchy. She is fire, OK!? This again, is a staple. This dress is fire. She's got a zipper on the side so you can easily get in and out of it."
"How do you want to wear this? You can do this in several ways. I love this dress. Oh my god. You can make it a little bit more casual and throw your little hat on. Or you can make it a little sexier by going with your stiletto shoe that gives you a long leg. You can easily wear the tall, over-the-knee boot with that. This dress is thick. I have some cellulite and I don't feel like I need Spanx underneath because it just smooths everything out." This dress comes in 14 colors.
Jessica Simpson Tennyson Slip Dress in Chic Leopard
"This is a staple piece in my closet. I'm currently wearing it with a white tee underneath and my Irella boots, Jessica Simpson remarked, suggesting, "If you start to feel the fall air, add a cute relaxed fit blazer over."
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
Kyle Richards said, "I just caught my daughter Alexia walking out with this dress in her hand. This is the cutest sun dress. This is so so so cute. I love this, gathered in the back. My daughter came in to steal it. I go to Colorado a lot. I like to wear this with cowboy boots and a hat. It's also cute with strappy sandals too."
This dress also comes in other colors and it's one of the most-loved dresses on Amazon. It's available in many colors and it has 4,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Caracilia Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Mini Dress
Winter House and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I am obsessed with sweater dresses. I think sweater dresses with knee-high boots is the perfect fall into winter look, especially on those days when it's a little bit cooler in the morning. I also just feel like it's a chic look and you can wear a sweater dress in so many different ways with different jackets and different long trench coats. It's so perfect for the fall, you can add a pair of black knee-high boots or a pair of brown ones. I feel like you if you wanted to add a belt to cinch your waist, it would look really cute. The sleeves have a little bit of drama and we like that. It also has a mock turtleneck, which I love. I'm really into this."
Kenya Moore also recommended this sweater dress, which comes in 18 colors and has 1,200+ five-star Amazon reviews. Kenya said, "You know when you want to look dressed up without doing too much, looking like you're just pulled together but didn't really think about it? That's why I love this sweater dress. I love love love a sweater dress."
Sidefeel Women Asymmetric Buttoned Cable Knit Bodycon Mini Sweater Dress
Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said, "We have the Sidefeel bodycon sweater dress. I may or may not have gotten one of these for my mom as well because I got this and she said that she liked it. It's in cream. It has cute little braiding details and little pockets. You must have a sweater dress. If you live somewhere colder, you can pair something like this with a chic jacket and tights. I'm a fan of tights. It would be cute with a little over-the-knee boot. This is one of my favorites. I got it in cream. I'm a big fan of cream. I'm telling you when you have a baby that you must have pockets. It's a must to have pockets."
This sweater dress comes in four colors.
Jeannie Mai x INC Janelle Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
Jeannie Mai told E! News, "You know what's crazy? I started the collection before I was pregnant and then when I got pregnant I was like, oh man I'm not going to be able to wear my pieces. So not true. Not only did I wear all of my pieces during my photo shoot, I'm now sitting in beautiful green, ribbed-neck dress that has power mesh underneath."
"The power mesh acts like an undergarment that helps support my breasts, my hips, my waist. My belly feels supported and it hugs my body in a beautiful way that gives me curves besides the bump. That's what I wanted. It brings out the best of your body shape and it's doing that for me whether I'm pregnant or not."
This Macy's dress is also available in black.
Ioiom Women's Long Sleeve Plain Maxi Dresses
Kandi Burruss shared, "I like a good stretch dress. This one is long and it's a mock neck turtleneck. It makes the body look banging, OK? It flows at the bottom, but it fits at the top in all the right places, if you know what I mean? This is a great dress to have on hand if you don't know what to where. It makes your body look good."
"I am short, but it's not going to be too long." This dress is available in 11 colors.
Candace Cameron Bure Regular Printed Tiered Tank Dress
Candace Cameron told E!, "I will be living in this roomy, effortless dress."
HUSKARY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose Pockets
The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk (formerly Lauren Burnham) recommended this in her list of essentials for new moms to pack in their hospital bags, explaining, "I wore this in one of our YouTubes recently. It's just a very comfy maxi dress. It's cotton, very lightweight, and good for wearing home from the hospital. You might have a bit of a belly still and lots of underwear, so you're not gonna want to wear anything tight."
Lagshian Bodycon Tank Dress
Porsha Williams said, "I wear Amazon dresses at all times. I mean, look at this. It's everything. I love it. I love it. I love it. And you know what I love about it, fall fashion is all about layering to me. The dress is very form fitting, literally you can purchase it true to size, whatever size you are just order that size. You probably can even go down a little bit because it's very stretchy. The number one thing I love love about these dresses, is the length. They come all the way down to your knee, which gives you a great look."
This dress is available in 45 different colors and prints with sizes ranging from small to XXL. Porsha isn't the only one who adores this dress. It has more than 24,700 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress
Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Jade Roper Tolbert said, "I want to show you this beautiful dress that's like boutique quality for a way cheaper price. It's really pretty. It's smocked. It comes in lots of pretty colors, it's really cute, and has tons of great ratings."
It has 3,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's Deep V-Neck Short Sleeve Tie Front Floral Print Ruffle Hem Dress
Kenya Moore said, "If you don't want to wear a bathing suit to a party, you can put something on like this dress. Look at how beautiful it looks." There are 24 colors to choose from.
"Even your curvy girls can shop at Amazon and you can find something that fits your beautiful body. I love this because it has this elastic waist, which expands to go in and out however you need it. I love that it's fun, flirty, and supportive. You can slip on a bathing suit underneath it and it's great. You can go to dinner in this."
"It's like a short sundress. You can go shopping in this, hang out by the pool, go to dinner. You can go anywhere in this."
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
"My favorite color is green. This dress is so great. I love the way that it comes in at the waist, the low cut, and the sleeves that are gathered. This is such a great dress. It's open in the back and it's super cute and flirty. It's great with heels, flats, or boots," Kyle Richards shared.
There are a ton of colors to choose from and this dress has 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress
"Here's your boat wedding dress. I want to show you the neckline. There's something about a high neckline like this that I just love. And it's open in the back. This is the most casual. It doesn't even have a zipper or anything and I love that. I love this dress because you can wear this to multiple places. I like polka dots. It's obviously not for a black tie wedding, but this would work for a garden wedding," Paige DeSorbo said.
This dress is available in several prints and solid colors. It has 3,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Madam Uniq Women's Strapless Bandage Dress
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs explained, "Every Housewife always wears a bandage dress that sucks in your fat. A great bandage dress, like Herve Leger, is super super expensive. You don't have to wear that because this is the identical fabric. This dress is amazing. If you go on my Instagram, you've seen me in pictures with this dress. It's great for the holidays. That great bandage dress is a steal for $58."
She continued, "Everybody looks amazing in a bandage dress. It shapes your body so perfectly. It comes in a multitude of colors. You guys are going to absolutely love it. You can't go wrong with a bandage dress."
Meilun Womens Rayon Belt Detail Bandage Bodycon Party Dress
Margaret Josephs said,"Here's another bandage dress. This one's in pale pink. If you guys are going on a vacation for the holidays, this is a great one. This is such a great dress as well. It's so good. It's like instant Spanx. You don't have to wear shape wear with a bandage dress because it sucks you in. Bandage dresses are a great staple in anybody's wardrobe. They're easy to wear. They look great on anybody. They always look expensive."
This dress comes in 10 colors.
Woosea Women's Elegant Pleated Short Sleeves Cocktail Party Swing Dress
"This little dress is from Amazon. It feels and looks so high quality and I don't feel like I'm exposing too much, which is why I picked this little, white dress. If you're a bride or if you just like white, this is a cute dress. For reference, I'm wearing a size small in this. I still feel like the room on this is pretty forgiving. It's not very tight or anything," Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy said.
Muxxn Women's Retro 1950s Style Sleeveless Slim Business Pencil Dress
Paige DeSorbo said, "Anyone can wear this really and it comes in a lot of other colors. This is form-fitting and it's elegant. This is good to just have in your closet for events that pop up. This would work for a very casual wedding. This also comes in a lot of colors."
This dress has more than 12,600 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
Jeannie Mai x INC Salma Tie-Waist Tank Dress
"I can wear my waist-tie dresses. The tie goes underneath my bump so it actually elevates it a little bit. The knit is so forgiving, it really smooths your body," Jeannie Mai said.
This dress is also available in black.
Ecowish Womens Dresses Elegant Ruffles Cap Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress
Madison LeCroy shared, "This is something blue. I love this because I feel like you can wear this around the grandparents and still be cute and southern. I love it. It's a little light linen material. Blue is always a good color on blondes."
This dress is available in a few other prints and colors. It has 3,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Fixmatti Women's Elegant V Neck Wrap Knit Dresses
"I would say that this is not a casual sweater dress. This would be more for a holiday. This dress is for the families that do dress up and take pride in how they look. I love this one. It also has a slit. It has a slit on both sides. It's long too. I would recommend wearing a thigh-high boot with this," Paige DeSorbo shared in her recent Amazon roundup.
This dress has 1,400+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from.
Cable Stitch Women's Stripe Ribbed Dress
Kenya Moore said, "This I love because it's easy. It's got these different colors in it. There are so many options for you to pair with this. I love how it comes to the middle of your calf. You could just wear a bootie with this and you would be outstanding. It's such a warm, cozy, cute outfit. You can go anywhere in this and look so outstanding." It also comes in grey.
SheIn Women's Summer Sleeveless Floral Ruffle Strappy Beach Swing Dress
"Easy breezy. To me, this is sexy. It's sexy because you're not trying. You're not trying to look sexy, you just are. It's flirty and fun. I love the length of it. I love that it has this ruffle on the bottom," Kenya Moore shared in her vacation essentials roundup.
There are several pretty colors to choose from.
Yimeili Women's Sexy Satin Deep V Neck Backless Split Maxi Cocktail Dress
"This dress, this is sexy. I might have to save this for a date night. I feel like you could wear this to an engagement party or a celebration. I like this because it has a low back. The material is super luxurious. You can't see through it, which is pretty important. It has a good slit for those of you with the good legs," Madison LeCroy remarked.
There are 15 stunning colors to choose from.
Jeannie Mai X INC Jeannie Rib Button-Detail Midi Sweater Dress, Regular & Petite
Jeannie Mai shared, "We went to brunch the other day and I wore my camel, V-neck, gold-buttoned ribbed dress and I got compliments beyond about it. And I paired it with knee-high boots in matching camel. It was monotone head to toe, it was so sexy."
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
Lala Kent declared, "This is a must-have. Even though it's fall, you can still rock it. This is great because you're going into the holidays. I totally love a holiday party. This. Is. Fabulous. You can wear this during the day. I would wear this with a pair of Nike sneakers and call it a day. This, I would pair some necklaces and cute little earrings to elevate it a bit with some sneakers. But, you can take it from day to night with a faux fur shawl. That would be so chic."
There are so many colors to choose from and this dress has 4,300+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Summer House/Winter House star Paige DeSorbo recently included this slip dress in her list of wedding guest outfits. Paige said, "This classic slip dress goes to the middle of my calf. I love a cowl neck. This one has adjustable straps. I think that an open-toe strappy shoe works with this. I would do silver. You could do a hanging earring with this."
Zesica Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap V Neck Sweater Dress
Lala Kent said, "I mean, come on. This is so cute. It's cozy, it's cute, and it's still flirty because it hits perfectly at the length. This color, I feel is great for the holidays, because you're gonna look different. I feel it's a color that not everyone is going to show up in, but it's also a color that works from day to night. This, I could pair with sneakers. I'm a sneaker head. I think you can pair anything with sneakers. It comes with a little belt, but you can add a belt that you already have if you want to change up the look."
This dress is also available in 11 other colors.
Muxxn Women's 30s Brief Elegant Mermaid Evening Dress
In her roundup of wedding guest fashions, Paige DeSorbo revealed, "This is actually my mom's favorite dress. This is a women's mermaid evening dress. This also comes in a lot of colors. The fabric is satin fabric. Sometimes, I feel like I get dresses that say they're satin, but in person they feel like a 'cheapy' material. This, in person, looks really rich."
"If you look at the back, there's a hidden zipper that goes up and the back is open a little bit. It has a high neck, which I personally love because I feel like there's something elegant about it. I'm also really into doing my hair up these days. Your hair is up, that's your vision and the dress is a little bit low in the back and it's fitted. This is a classy look. I love this with a drop earring. I would stick with a simple, silver strappy shoe." It's available in five additional colors.
Ymduch Women's Off Shoulder High Split Long Formal Party Dress Evening Gown
"This one kind of flares out a little, but it has a slit. If there's anything I love more than a hoop earring, it's a slit in a dress because I feel like it just changes it and makes it a little more sexy. And, also you can really go off with your shoes, and that is sometimes the best part," Bravolebrity Paige DeSorbo shared in her wedding guest outfits roundup.
"This is snug. It's form-fitting. I love an off-the-shoulder moment because then you really can do something great with your hair. I would personally like to do it all to one side if I'm wearing something that's off the shoulder. You can even wear a clip here."
"Black is always classic. Black is always timeless. It's a stretchy fabric, so this is comfortable. I feel like if you switched up your hair and your jewelry, you could wear this to multiple weddings. No one is gonna know." You can also get this dress in a handful of other colors. It has 6,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mayfasey Women's Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Formal Evening Gowns Maxi Dress with Cape
Paige included this in her roundup of Amazon wedding guest dresses. She said, "I feel like if you have a wedding in Italy or France, you have to wear this dress. It's sleeveless, but there's a drape that goes over your arms. It's so cool. You'll look like you're going to the Oscars. It's high-neck, which I love."
"Red at a wedding really does stand out because a lot of people are going to be in black dresses. A lot of people are going to be in navy dresses. I would suggest if you're going to a wedding and you know that your ex-boyfriend is going to be there, I have some dresses for you. This is one of them. Who doesn't look at the girl who's walking in wearing red? I absolutely love it." This dress has 2,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it also comes in black, navy, burgundy, royal blue and white (not for a wedding, of course).
Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Wedding Halter Maxi Gown
"This is for the girls who have been invited to 45 weddings this summer. This is the multi-wrap, convertible floor-length gown. It comes in 28 different colors and you can create more than 24 different styles. You could go to 24 weddings and you could wear this dress every single time and look like you're wearing something different. Also, the price point is great. If you bought this in two colors, you have so many different options. It comes with a [matching] bandeau," Paige DeSorbo said her list of wedding guest outfits.
"It's empire waist and there are so many different ways that you can tie this. I do love this green color, especially if you have brown eyes." This dress has 5,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Miss Od Strapless Asymmetric Slit Front Wedding Evening Party Maxi Dress
Paige DeSorbo declared, "This is my absolute favorite of them all because I love a moment. And, by 'moment,' I love a dress that adds a train and this flares out, so it's a little bit mermaid. It has this front slit. Oh my god, it's absolutely stunning. With this, you have a shoe moment. You have a whole shoe moment. I would wear a really cool, black strappy shoe that maybe has crystals on it. You want your shoe to pop if you're wearing this dress because it's so simple."
"If you have a really important black tie wedding this is the one that you definitely need." If you want more options, this one is also available in green, blue, and red.
Zalalus Women's Elegant Spaghetti Straps Deep V Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Party Dress
Paige DeSorbo remarked, "This is just a simple, simple dress. It's obviously not black tie. It might not even be a ceremony dress. This is just if I'm going to a reception and I need a nice dress." There are more than 20 colors to choose from with this dress and it has 4,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Ecowish Women's Dresses Sexy Ruffle One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Bodycon Midi Party Dress
Paige DeSorbo said, "This dress comes in so many colors and this is why I picked it. Some people don't love a shoulder moment and I choose not to associate with those people because a shoulder moment is sometimes necessary. And a ruffle? Who doesn't love a ruffle?"
"I love a one-shoulder moment, especially for a wedding. This actually goes to my knee, but there's a slit and we love a slit. It's a little bit sexy, but you're still covered on top. It comes in a ton of colors." The dress has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Acelitt Women's Sleeveless Hollow Out Twist Bodycon Dress
Kenya Moore said, "Look how beautiful this dress is. Simple, easy-breezy, and I like that it's not tight. It goes all the way to the knees. I love that it's just simple. And guess what? You can actually reverse this dress. The front of this dress could actually be the back too. This dress comes in so many colors. I love love love that dress."
Mokoru Women's Sexy Ruffle One Shoulder Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Paige DeSorbo said, "I love this color. I think this is really, really cute. This is great for a wedding that's not black tie. I would also wear this to a barn or boat wedding. This dress is super cute. It's super simple, but it's still elegant for a wedding. It goes to below your knee." This dress comes in eight other colors.
Sakkas Georgettina Flowy Rhinestone V Neck Long Caftan Dress/Cover Up
Kenya Moore said, "I have to show you how beautiful this thing looks. It is amazing. Actually, a girlfriend of mine purchased it and when I saw it, I was like, 'Oh my God. I love that.' It's one of those things that comes in so many different patterns and colors. Anyone can wear this. Anyone.
"How gorgeous is this? I really feel like a true queen in this. It's comfortable, it's fashionable, and it has these little beads on it. You can wear this as a coverup or around the house. It. Is. Everything."
Gobles Women's Summer Sexy One Shoulder Ruffle Bodycon Midi Cocktail Dress
"I personally like black. It's the chicest and it's the most slimming. This one, how cool is it? It's a one-shoulder and then it drapes down. Maybe wear this for a late summer wedding with a diamond tennis bracelet and then some stud earrings. You can wear any shoe with this. This is a really nice material. It's a scuba material. I think it's really really comfortable," Winter House star Paige DeSorbo shared in her list of wedding outfits.
Cara Santana x Nine West Velvet Bodycon Dress
"It's a staple and never going out of style. It's sleek and comfortable," Cara Santana told E!.
Logene Women's Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Balloon Sleeve
"This is a sweater dress. You can wear leggings under it if you want, but I love this just with boots, knee-high boots. It's so soft. I love the color. This is the color I'm really into right now. It's really soft. I love the sleeve. This is just great, easy, comfortable, and you look put-together. It's pajama soft," Kyle Richards said.
Jade Roper Tolbert included this same dress in her recent Amazon roundup.
Nicole Miller New York Satin Charmeuse Halter Dress
Maria Menounos shared, ""The holidays are the perfect time to experiment with your style and make a statement! Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season. She described this dress as "so chic and festive."
Ronny Kobo Estelle Dress
"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season. I'll be heading to holiday parties in style with pieces like this stunning maxi dress," Maria Menounos told E!.
If you love star-influenced clothes, shop at Revolve. The celebrity-loved store has a major sale going on right now.