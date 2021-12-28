43 Celeb-Recommended Dresses From Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Jessica Simpson, Jeannie Mai & More

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore said, "If it's a third date and you like the person, you're getting along. It's casual, but you're feeling it, you know? Third date time: bam. Yesssss. Yes, third date. She has a slit, she has one shoulder, she has body ody ody. You see this slit? And she's soft and she's stretchy. She is fire, OK!? This again, is a staple. This dress is fire. She's got a zipper on the side so you can easily get in and out of it."

"How do you want to wear this? You can do this in several ways. I love this dress. Oh my god. You can make it a little bit more casual and throw your little hat on. Or you can make it a little sexier by going with your stiletto shoe that gives you a long leg. You can easily wear the tall, over-the-knee boot with that. This dress is thick. I have some cellulite and I don't feel like I need Spanx underneath because it just smooths everything out." This dress comes in 14 colors.