Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
The 11 Best Under $100 Deals at Kate Spade’s Surprise Semi-Annual Sale

Kate Spade's highly-anticipated Surprise Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and you can score some amazing deals for under $100.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 28, 2021 9:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy last Tuesday of 2021, shoppers! If you're looking to refresh your bag collection before the new year, we've got an amazing sale that we know you're going to love. 

Kate Spade Surprise is holding their Semi-Annual Sale and you can save big on clearance bags, clothing, accessories and more. In addition to this, everything else on site is up to 75% off! We highly recommend checking the sale out now before a style you love sells out. 

If you're looking for totes, you're in luck. There are a lot of great deals for under $100. We love the classic and chic Adel tote in particular. It's originally $299, but it's on sale today for just $89. Amazing! If you want something that's sure to get a ton of compliments, this extra large pretty pink tote is just $85 right now. 

We've rounded up some of the best under $100 deals we could find during Kate Spade's Surprise Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below. 

ShopDisney’s Twice Upon a Yearly Sale Is On: Can’t Miss Deals Starting at $4

Kate Spade Patrice Satchel

This classic black satchel is super versatile and perfect for everyday use. It's made with soft refined grain leather and features a cut out Spade logo. It's originally $359, but you can snag this today for just $99. Such a great deal for a bag you'll get a ton of use out of!

$359
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Adel Small Tote

Kate Spade's small Adel tote is one of our faves from the sale. We love the simple design with their signature Spade accent. It comes in three colors, and you can score this for less than $90. 

$299
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Margaux Party Floral Mini Satchel

This pretty floral mini satchel is such a great piece to have in your wardrobe. The pattern is really cute and the colors are versatile enough that you can wear this with any outfit. It's originally $248, but today, it's on sale for just $79. 

$248
$79
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Kourtney Camera Bag

We adore camera bags because they're so easy to just throw on, you don't have to worry about it slipping off your shoulder and you can fit all the essentials. Kate Spade's Kourtney camera bag in cherrywood is simple, chic and at such a great price right now. You can even choose between a couple of other colors

$279
$79
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Glitter on Tote

This pretty pink tote is perfect for those days when you need to carry around more things than usual. According to Kate Spade shoppers, it's much bigger than expected and gets a ton of compliments. For just $85, it's a total steal.

$329
$85
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody

A cute Kate Spade crossbody for under $50 is a deal you definitely don't want to miss! The Spencer crossbody bag features a cute allover print and is large enough to fit an iPhoneXS Max.

$158
$49
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody

Kate Spade's Astrid medium crossbody comes in three colors: crystal blue, peach melba, and this bold green jay. It's originally $198, but it's on sale now for just under $80. 

$198
$79
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Flap Continental Wallet

This top-rated continental wallet is so chic and we are all about that cute spade twistlock closure. If you're looking for a new wallet, we highly suggest this one. Plus, it's on sale for just $59. 

$228
$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade ZeeZee Large Work Tote

The large ZeeZee work tote comes in a perfect-for-spring peach. It's a Kate Spade shopper-favorite with tons of five-star reviews. At less than $100, it's such a great deal. 

$358
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody

Want to score a really good discount? We've got one right here! This large run around crossbody bag is on sale for nearly $200 off. We love the blue it comes in. So pretty!

$278
$79
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Wrapping Party Large Reversible Tote

This particular bag is a really great buy because you're basically getting two totes in one. It's a solid red on one side and a cute ribbon pattern on the other. Right now, it's on sale for just $89. 

$359
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Looking for more amazing deals to shop? Check out 13 Jaw-Dropping Under $50 Deals From J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

