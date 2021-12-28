Score Up to 70% Off Noli Yoga's It Girl-Approved Activewear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe we are officially going to be in 2022 in less than a week? Because we can't!
Whether you your mood board is packed with fitness and body inspiration or you need new clothes, look no further than Noli Yoga's Holiday Sale! For a limited time, you can score up to 70% off sitewide, including styles seen on celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and Sofia Richie.
Below, we rounded up the leggings, sports bras, hoodies and accessories that will make your fitness resolutions feel a bit more attainable without sacrificing style or draining your bank account!
Liquid Legging - Black Gloss
With fabric imported from Brazil, these glossy leggings will make your legs look longer and slimmer. Plus, they offer a four-way stretch, which will come in handy for your HIIT classes or gym sessions.
Liquid Studio Bra - Black Gloss
Complete the look with the matching bra! It's fully lined and has moisture-wicking material to keep you from feeling overly sweaty.
Swirl Bike Short
How fun are these groovy bike shorts? Perfect for workouts or getting stuff done around the house.
Muse Sweatshirt - Cream
Everyone could use a few neutral-colored sweatshirts in their wardrobe! Don't forget to get the matching joggers, too.
Geo Legging
There's nothing like a fun pair of leggings with quick-drying fabric to make a workout a bit more enjoyable.
Edge Bra - Geo
Whether you wear this bra with the matching leggings or a plain black pair, you'll be the best dressed (and most comfortable) at your pilates and yoga class.
Core Bra - Black
Thanks to compressive fabric and an elastic waistband with silky soft lining, you'll look and feel your best when you're working on your fitness goals in the new year.
Midnight Hoodie
The vegan leather paneling on this cozy hoodie will elevate any workout fit, plus it will keep you warm as you travel to and from your classes.
Movement Legging - Black/Cream
These leggings alone are encouraging us to book a few fitness classes and get back on our workout grind.
Ready for more activewear essentials? Check out Lululemon's post-holiday deals!