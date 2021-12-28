Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Just Gave a Major Spoiler for Spider-Man: No Way Home & Fans Aren't Happy

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 28, 2021 5:18 PMTags
MoviesTVKim KardashianKardashiansMarvelShowsInstagramSpider-ManNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

With great power comes great responsibility...to not spoil a movie. 

On Dec. 27, Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories her reaction to the many surprises in Spider-Man: No Way Home, including screenshots from the climactic ending. Despite the fact that the movie opened on Dec. 17 with a record $600 million weekend box office, not everyone has had a chance to see the film yet—and now Kim is facing the wrath of MCU fans everywhere.

It's clear that Kim has been Keeping Up with the MCU multi-verse theories! 

"I've muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I'm watching it tomorrow….Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f–––ing spoiler on her ig," one fan tweeted

Kim quickly deleted her Stories but her many followers had already spotted the Spider-Man surprises. 

"Kim Kardashian has 273,000,000 IG followers & just spoiled tf out of Spider Man in her stories lmaooo," another user wrote

photos
Stars at Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

A fellow fan added, "The spiderman movie got spoiled for me by damn Kim Kardashian of all people," while yet another tweeted, "seeing spiderman nwh spoilers on kim k's ig story was not on my christmas list this year but thanks Kimberly."

Getty Images, Shutterstock

While guest appearances in No Way Home have been kept under wraps for months, leave it to Kim to spill all! 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Unveils the Lux Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Kids

2

Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio & Amanda Kloots' Outing

3

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil Their "Dream Home"

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Unveils the Lux Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Kids

2

Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio & Amanda Kloots' Outing

3

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil Their "Dream Home"

4

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

5
Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw's Stepdaughter Lacey Share Her Surrogacy Journey