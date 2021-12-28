Step Inside Emma Roberts' Rodeo-Themed Birthday Party for Her and Garrett Hedlund's Son

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Welcome to the Rhodeo!

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund's son Rhodes officially turned 1 on Monday, Dec. 27. To celebrate, the American Horror Story actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from Rhodes' rodeo-themed celebration. "Happy Birthday Rodeo!" Emma captioned the cute snaps. "Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it."

She concluded her post with a message to her son, "I love you Rhodes."

It appears that Rhodes had multiple cakes for his party. In addition to the one Emma got in her hair, Rhodes also had a cake made for him in the shape of the number one. That cake was adorned with a cowboy hat, cowboy boot, bandanna and lasso.

In the comments of the Instagram post, Emma's pals couldn't help but gush over the birthday boy. "Happy birthday Rodeo!!!" Emma's Screen Queens co-star Billie Lourd commented, while Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr sent her love in the form of a heart emoji. Nicky Hilton commented with balloon emojis.