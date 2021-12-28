Why Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio's Outing With Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted.
After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"
Michael, who appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, shared Amanda's photo to his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Just two kids from Akron," along with a heart emoji.
After seeing the picture of Amanda and Michael, many fans and fellow stars sent their love. The Bachelor's Matt James and Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba commented on Amanda's photo with heart emojis, while another Instagram user wrote, "What a beautiful friendship! Two people who understand each other on a level many cannot. So thankful that you met and can support each other."
As Michael shared during his time on The Bachelorette, his wife Laura passed away in 2019 after battling cancer. The couple welcomed a son, James, in 2016, a year before Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Bachelor Nation may recall, Michael left Katie's season of The Bachelorette after realizing his young son needed him at home.
Since his appearance on the show, Michael and Amanda—who shares 2-year-old son Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020 from complications caused by coronavirus—have been supporting each other online.
Back in September, Amanda couldn't help but gush over a photo of Michael and son James, 5, on Instagram, commenting, "Aww you two are the cutest." In response, Michael praised Amanda's skills on Dancing With the Stars, writing, "Thanks AK! BTW you killed it on @dancingabc on Monday."
And although Amanda and Michael haven't officially commented on their relationship status, it seems as though they'll continue to cheer each other on—both IRL and online.