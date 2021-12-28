Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
See the Celebrity Photos That Got More Instagram Likes Than Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are among the stars who received millions of likes on their Instagram posts in 2021. See the pics here!

By Cydney Contreras Dec 28, 2021 3:33 AM
Talk about a warm welcome!

According to Wikipedia and Uproxx, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's announcement that they are expecting twins is the most-liked Instagram post of 2021. The duo shared the news in October and swiftly received more than 32 million likes in a matter of moments.

This comes as no surprise considering the soccer star has more than 380 million followers on his profile, making him the most-followed person on the social media app.

Coming in second is none other than Ariana Grande, who announced her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May. As expected, the photos were every bit as dreamy and beautiful as the pop star's own music.

Following shortly behind Ariana was Kylie Jenner, whose pregnancy announcement accrued 24 million likes. As of December 2021, she's the third most followed person on Instagram, so it may be considered fitting that that she comes in third on this list, too.

photos
Proof 2021 Was the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

While Instagram hasn't released an official list of the most-liked posts for this year, the platform's users are already doing the math.

To see the rest of the 10 most-liked Instagram posts, check out the photos below!

Instagram
1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The soccer star and his partner received 32.3 million likes on their Oct. 28 pregnancy announcement.

Stefan Kohli
2. Ariana Grande

The pop star's wedding announcement, posted May 26, garnered 26.7 million likes.

Instagram
3. Kylie Jenner

In May, the Kylie Cosmetics guru and boyfriend Travis Scott shared that they are expecting their second child together in an adorable video that received 24.6 million likes. 

Billie Eilish/Instagram
4. Billie Eilish

New 'do! The singer's transformation received a major thumbs-up from her followers, who gave her 23 million likes on March 17.

Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images
5. Lionel Messi

When Messi confirmed he was joining the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, his Aug. 11 post received 22.1 million likes.

John Shearer/WireImage
6. Billie Eilish

For her second most popular photo, which received 22.1 million likes, the star posed for Vogue, as seen here.

Instagram
7. Lionel Messi

The soccer star's Aug. 8 announcement that he was leaving Barcelona received 21.2 million likes.

Instagram
8. Lionel Messi

And this shirtless photo was just as popular, bringing in 22 million likes on July 11.

Instagram
9. Iron Shore Mermaid

A mermaid and her admirer took the second to last spot after raking in 20.2 million likes with their Aug. 18 Reel.

Instagram
10. Tom Holland

Spider-Man's adorable birthday post for girlfriend Zendaya earned him 19.6 million likes on Sept. 1.

