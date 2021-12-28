What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022! If you're wondering what the new year has in store for you, we've got you covered. We talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust, bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, to find out what we can expect in the year ahead. According to her, there are several key astrological events that may affect our lives in some interesting ways.
For instance, we'll begin 2022 with Venus moving retrograde in Capricorn. With this kind of transit, you may feel like things are moving kind of slow in the love and money departments. But once it ends its backspin on Jan. 29, you'll be able to see who and what you want to invest your heart, energy and money into.
Mercury will be going retrograde four times in 2022, with the first one beginning on Jan. 14 and lasting through Feb. 3.
Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, will be making some big moves this year. On April 12, Jupiter and dreamy Neptune will connect in Pisces, making it a great time for love, creativity and spirituality. If you're into manifesting, that's a great time to do it. Jupiter will also move between Aries and Pisces this year, which will bring opportunities for fun, deeper emotional connections and action.
In addition to these big dates, every zodiac sign has something they can look forward to. With that, here's your zodiac sign's 2022 horoscope, according to Lisa.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
From May 10 to Oct. 28 and then again from Dec. 20 to May 16, 2023, Aries will be stepping out of their comfort zones, putting themselves in the limelight and working towards attaining material success. The caveat is, Rams may want to take a step back when Mars goes retrograde from Oct. 30 to Jan. 12, 2023. They may find themselves being a little more temperamental than usual due to things not exactly going their way. These are the best gifts to soothe their hearts and tempers:
Pendleton x Yune Yoga Mat
According to Lisa, Aries could really benefit from products that can help soothe both their hearts and their tempers in 2022. Since the zodiac's fiery Ram loves staying active, a nice new yoga mat like this one could be just the thing you need.
Good American Zodiac Boyfriend Sweatpants
If you want to rep your zodiac sign in the new year, these Aries boyfriend sweatpants from Good American's latest zodiac collection is a must-have for you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's the Bull's time to shine! When the North Node enters Taurus on Jan. 18, this marks the beginning of a year and a half journey that will put Bulls front and center of their business, relationships, family, and pretty much any endeavor they put their energy into. In 2022, you'll find yourself looking for ways to elevate your lifestyle in a way that allows you to be seen.
Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit
As Lisa says, Taurus will be looking for ways to elevate themselves and be seen. This top-rated lighting kit on Amazon will be just the thing you need to put yourself out there and shine.
Taurus Personalized Mug
Show some love for your sign in 2022 with this personalized Taurus mug from Etsy. You can get this in white, white with a black handle or a glass mug. It's perfect for those tasty pick-me-ups you love getting in the middle of the afternoon.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
April 12 marks the beginning of a period when Gemini will receive recognition for their work. You may even get a major promotion that will cause to travel or be on-the-go constantly. As long as you spend an equal amount of time on self-care, you can avoid burnout. It's important to be mindful of this, especially between May 10 and June 3 when Mercury retrograde crosses your Sun, and then again from October to January when the Mars retrograde occurs in Gemini. Finding balance will be a major focus for you in 2022.
Yuzu Soap Yuzu Dual Bath Fizz Set
Reset from those long busy days with this dual bath fizz set from Yuzu Soap. The scents you get are orange and lavender, and you can customize the ratio to your liking.
Gemini Nutritional Facts T-Shirt
Geminis are one of the most highly misunderstood signs in the zodiac. This fun "nutritional facts" t-shirt will show people exactly what you're made of.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancer will be feeling super adventurous next year due to Jupiter expanding its wings through your chart. The eclipses of 2022 will also give you the strength to power through mundane activities. Crabs will want to take risks, chances, and live their best lives at all costs. If that sounds totally unlike you now, just wait and see. The big energies in the sky will push you to really break out of your comfort zone.
EMU x Free People Jolie Lava Slippers
Cancers love things that bring them comfort. These cozy slippers from Free People are perfect for those days when you just need to relax. After all, 2022 looks like it's going to be super busy!
UO Zodiac Photo Clip Stand
Sensitive Cancer is all about sentiment. This zodiac photo clip stand will hold a photo of you and your loved ones, and it's great for putting on your desk.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
The passionate Lion may decide to change directions in their careers on July 31, when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect. During that time, it's important for you to surround yourselves with things that will allow you to glow up, work hard, and embrace your royal, vibrant gusto. In 2022, it's all about achieving your goals, with minimum drama but extra flair.
J.Crew Reusable Everyday Canvas Tote in Leopard
This leopard print tote from J.Crew is functional, fabulous and perfect for your needs in 2022.
BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace Strength
In tarot, Leo is associated with the Strength card. This gorgeous Strength card pendant necklace from BaubleBar's new tarot collection is a must-have for Leos. It's also a great piece to have, as it really aligns with the big things happening for you in 2022.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
All of the Mercury retrogrades and eclipses of 2022 will motivate Virgo to take a few days off, get out of town and see the world. If you're in a position to travel, definitely take those opportunities whenever you can. If not, surround yourself with things that can help you escape into your own world. There may be some ups and downs, but in 2022 you'll survive and thrive.
Away Luggage The Carry-On
If you're going to travel in 2022, only the best will do for you Virgo. Away's cult-fave Carry-on bag is compact enough to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines. It also comes with an interior compression system and hidden laundry bag for convenience and ease.
Virgo Nutritional Facts T-Shirt
This Virgo t-shirt from Etsy is a fun way to represent your sign. As the zodiac's perfectionist, we know you'll appreciate the "0% failure."
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
There are going to be some big key moments for you in 2022, Libra. For instance, Venus, your ruling planet, and Mars will conjunct in early spring. Because they're opposites that work really well together, this is a positive aspect that will heighten passion, romance and creativity. As long as you embrace your power during the Venus and Mars conjunctions on Feb. 12 and March 12, you can use your creative talents to your advantage. Whatever you're able to accomplish during that time may benefit you throughout the rest of the year.
The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos by Lisa Stardust
According to Lisa, 2022 will be a year when Libra could benefit from getting to know themselves on a deeper level. This 70-card astrology deck by Lisa herself, is a great way for you to do that. It comes with a ton of info on zodiac signs, planets, asteroids, eclipses, and more. You can also learn how certain astrological events can affect aspects of your life from love to friendships.
Zodica Perfumery Zodiac Perfume in Libra
With a ruling planet like Venus, you love things that are pretty and luxe. This zodiac-inspired perfume comes in gorgeous packaging and the Libra perfume is features fruity floral themes with notes of Georgia peach, tropical mango, tangello, ripe raspberry, jasmine, freesia, lily of valley and blue violet.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Love is in the air for Scorpio in 2022, as long as you let go of any fears that may hold you back from committing to someone great. The eclipses of 2022 will trigger that sentiment, so it's important to find ways to connect with your crush or significant other in an intimate way. You may find yourself planning more meaningful date nights. Relationships of all kinds will be a big focus for you in the new year. Be open to connecting with others in a deeper way.
Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player
Since you'll be looking for ways to connect with your romantic partner in 2022, set the mood for a date night at home with this bluetooth record player.
Good American Zodiac Boyfriend Sweatshirt - Scorpio
If you're looking for a stylish way to represent your sign in the new year and beyond, we highly recommend this cozy boyfriend sweatshirt from Good American.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Sagittarius sure love their adventures! But in 2022, you may find yourself spending a lot of your time from home so be prepared for more Zoom calls and casual meetings at your place. Money and career will be a big focus for you, and you'll be looking for ways to expand your business, achieve lifelong goals or just grow your bank account. You may be a little restless in the new year due to lack of travel opportunities, but you'll definitely find a lot of opportunities to have fun in other ways.
Bodum Chambord Copper French Press
If you'll be putting in the extra hours at work, why not make some upgrades? This gorgeous copper French press will brew a rich, aromatic cup of coffee to get you started for the day ahead.
Sagittarius Personalized Mug
This super cute mug comes in three options, and features the Sagittarius constellation. There's even an option to personalize it.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
The first part of the year may be a little up and down for you, Capricorn, due to the Venus retrograde happening in your sign. When Venus spins backwards in the sky, it may affect your love life and/or finances. Making any major commitments are not recommended until Venus goes direct on Jan. 29. Throughout the year, it's go, go, go for you. You'll e ready and willing to take on new projects. During the summer, you may even find yourself on the move 24/7. The year ends with a Mercury retrograde in your Sun sign, so you may have to navigate tense energy around the holidays. But you have what it takes to pull through anything.
Women's Blazer Mid '77 SE Sneaker
If you'll be on-the-go for a good portion of the year, you need a good pair of shoes to keep up. That's where the Nike Blazer Mid '77 comes in.
Dainty Zodiac Sign Constellation Necklace - Capricorn
This lovely dainty zodiac necklace from Etsy is simple, yet chic. It's the perfect way for you to represent your sign, Capricorn.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
In 2022, home is where the heart is. You'll be looking for ways to elevate your space by purchasing interesting furniture pieces or completely remodeling your living room. You may also find yourself longing to develop a deeper connection to your roots this year. More family time may be in order, or you may even do some deep digging into your family history. The new year may not bring a ton of huge change, but your home and personal life will be very positive.
AuKing Mini Projector
Movie nights at home are a great way to spend time with friends, family or a significant other, and this mini projector is perfect for that.
BAGGU UO Exclusive Astrology Puffy 16-inch Laptop Sleeve
This cute puffy laptop sleeve features a unique retro-inspired graphic with your symbol, the water bearer.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Pisces is going to have some really great moments in 2022. Lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune will be linking up with the Sun in Pisces on April 12, which will allow you to start connecting with your innermost dreams and desires. This is a once in a lifetime transit, so take advantage of it and embrace the magic that comes your way. If you have a big dream, it's your year to pursue it. You may finally get that break you've been wishing for.
The Cosmo Tarot: The Ultimate Deck and Guidebook by Sarah Potter
As a Pisces, you tend to have an interest in all things mystical. The Cosmo Tarot: The Ultimate Deck and Guidebook by Sarah Potter is a great deck to have in 2022 whenever you need guidance. It's the "ultimate self-empowerment tool." Plus, the art is amazing.
BaubleBar The Moon Tarot Card Necklace
In tarot, the Moon is the card for Pisces. This beautiful pendant features the Moon tarot card on the front and a brief description on its meaning. It's a must-have piece for any Pisces.
Got your dress for New Year's Eve yet? If not, check out 16 New Year's Eve Dresses You Won't Believe Are From Amazon.