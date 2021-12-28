Lauren Conrad Shares Rare Family Photo With Her Two Sons During Holiday Break

Similar to the reality TV world, you never know what to expect with toddlers!
That appeared to be the case for Lauren Conrad, who shared a rare family portrait on Instagram that captured the adorable and hilarious moment one of her son's covered her face.
In the sweet image, taken by photographer Valorie Darling, The Hills alum posed next to her husband, William Tell, as they carried their two sons, Liam James, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2. The family even wore color-coordinated outfits in neutral tones for their dreamy beach-side portrait.
Holding onto their little ones, William flashed a wide smile, while Lauren's face was completely covered by her long blonde hair—courtesy of her baby boy. However, the Lauren Conrad Beauty founder appeared to get a kick out of it.
"Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday," she captioned her Instagram on Christmas Day. "Shout out to all the parents who make the magic happen."
The 35-year-old star's followers couldn't help but relate to her post, with one fan commenting, "Lmao! I love this!! True mommy moment right there. This is what taking family pictures really looks like."
Another Instagram user replied, "Thank you for posting such a realistic photo lol."
"He's all, 'Get out of the shot, mom! It's my time.' I love him so much," author Leslie Bruce quipped, to which Lauren responded, "I mean, I made him put on pants and brush his hair so I really had it coming haha."
While former MTV star is known for keeping most of her personal life out of the public eye, she recently opened up to E! News about how she was getting ready for the holidays. More specifically, the mom of two revealed one of the gifts Liam asked to receive this year.
"It's helpful because they can tell you what they want, right? However, sometimes the things they want are not ideal," Lauren said about her son being old enough to share his present wish list. "I had my older son write a letter to Santa, which became my shopping list."
She added, "That couldn't be any easier, but he included a pet fish, which means I have to get him a pet fish that I will have to take care of."