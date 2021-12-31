HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Count Down the Best New Year’s Eve Sitcom Moments in TV History

Let’s make 2022 the year of the smile. From Friends to Modern Family, ring in the new year with a joyful look at the history of the New Year’s Eve episode.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 31, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVThe OfficeThe Big Bang TheoryModern FamilyFriendsNew Year's EveDick ClarkCelebritiesThat '70s Show
3, 2, 1....Happy New Year, TV fans!  

Heck, we all made a check list full of January to dos. For some, there are tasks to complete around the house and for others there are tons new recipes to try as they aim to get healthy. The one thing everyone can agree with after this tough year is that we could all use a little more laughter in our lives.

With a united resolution to simply giggle more we can turn to our favorite shows like Friends, Modern Family and The Office. It's a proven fact you burn calories when you chuckle out loud...like we needed another excuse to laugh! So, ring in 2022 with an upbeat and positive perspective, courtesy of our favorite sitcoms. There is simply no better way to do that than looking back at these funny New Year's Eve moments in television history. 

Relive all the hilarious moments from past NYE-themed episodes below.

photos
And Happy New Year!  

IMDB
The Office

It was a lot of horn blowers and funny hats in season seven of The Office when Michael (Steve Carell) throws an office NYE party. Plus, Pam (Jenna Fischer) makes a resolution board to get the Dunder-Mifflin team in the holiday spirit and it quickly turns into even more drama for the workplace frenemies.

(Jill Greenberg via Getty Images)
Modern Family

Modern Family in season four takes the clan to Palm Springs, where Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) try to ring in the new year and ignite their romance. Talk about fireworks! 

IMDB
The Big Bang Theory

It a 2010 episode, The Big Bang Theory gang counted down to the new year in its equivalent of Times Square: a comic book store. The boys and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) enter a Justice League–themed costume contest and become more than just superheroes out to save the world at night.  

IMDB
Friends

These Friends partied like it was 1999! During season 6, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) audition for a coveted spot dancing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The dynamic duo didn't win over the judges with their cheesy moves, but they did take home the hearts of fans.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
That '70s Show

That '70s Show welcomed one era and said goodbye to another with its 2006 New Year's episode. For the series finale, Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric (Topher Grace) rang in 1980 at their house party, closing the book on eight seasons of groovy fun. 

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
Seinfeld

The show about nothing did New Year's the only way it could: with lots of petty conflict. In season eight of Seinfeld, Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) throw dueling parties to see who's more popular, making the episode the perfect embodiment of Y2K paranoia and neurosis.  

