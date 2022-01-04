25 Beauty Items Every Man Needs for 2022, According to Hollywood's Top Groomers

We interviewed these celebrity groomers because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing like a new year to start something new.
For many guys, the start of 2022 will feature resolutions like exercising harder, eating more healthy or complaining less. But what if one of them was focusing more on skincare?
"Before, the guys didn't really care," makeup artist Geneva Nash Morgan told E! News. "For men in general, keeping your skin clean and exfoliating once a week is a better idea for everyone. Men don't use moisturizers and they need to use them."
And according to 2022 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Nominee Joy Zapata, she has already seen trends that prove men's skincare is growing in popularity and demand. "In 2022, I think you will see a huge, massive blowup of men's products," the makeup artist predicted to E! News. "I see them already in the beauty supply stores and barber shops and that's where it starts."
Keep scrolling to see what the experts are recommending for the months ahead.
Bro Mask Eye Gels
Marissa Machado
Recently Worked With: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Zachary Levi, Chase Stokes and Michael Keaton
"For an instant eye refresh, these eye gels are perfect. The lightweight gel stays in place under the eye allowing for multi taking. For an extra plump, put in the refrigerator before applying."
Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000 Men's Rechargeable Trimmer
"Philips Norelco Multi Groom is the every man trimmer. Whether you're looking for a beard trim or a quick fade, this is your hero," Marissa said. "The only shaver that can run under water and comes with many face, head and body attachments."
Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair
Lindsay Doyle
Recently Worked With: Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, For King & Country and Dan + Shay
"The majority of my male clients are musicians that tour all over the world. With their busy travel schedules, I like the keep their skin hydrated and dark circles at bay. Kiehl's Age Defender Eye Repair and Facial Fuel Moisturizer are perfect for just that! The Eye Repair Improves the appearance of dark circles and brighten the eye area."
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
"Facial Fuel Moisturizer awakens dull, fatigued skin and revitalizes the complexion for a healthy look and feel," Lindsay explained.
LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops
Kristan Serafino
Recently Worked With: Ryan Reynolds, Machine Gun Kelly, Michael J. Fox and Jason Biggs
"2020 wasn't exactly the year of vision and 2021 wasn't much better. Instead, it was two years of virtual meetings and staring at screens. 2022 is proving to be more of the same; leaving my eyes a bit red. I'm often asked how I look best for Zoom calls. The answer is simple; your eyes are doing the talking. Use LUMIFY eye drops to 'look' your best…Literally!"
V76 by Vaughn Molding Paste Strong Flexible Hold Formula
Michaeline Becker
Recently Worked With: Colton Underwood, James Lafferty, Tian Richards and PRETTYMUCH
"v76 Molding Paste is a staple in my kit for men's hair as it is a super versatile styling product. It's perfect for adding texture and flexibility to hair without weighing it down. The chef's kiss though is the satin finish. It offers the optimal amount of sheen to be photo ready at all times!"
RevitaLash Cosmetics, Hi-Def Brow Gel
"I love using Revitalash Hi-Def brow gel in clear on all of my grooming clients," Michaeline shared. "It's amazing what a little brow action can do for the overall look. The wand brushes the brows into a defined, clean shape and, along with the brow gel, tames and sets unruly brow hairs. The formula is long-lasting and doesn't read as makeup at all."
FOREO LUNA 3 for Combination Skin
Lauren Kaye Cohen
Recently Worked With: Sir Paul McCartney, Patrick Mahomes, Luke Wilson, Jim Carrey, Michael Shannon and Greg Kinnear
"This cleansing device handles the job quickly (60 seconds) and thoroughly. I find it beneficial as a pre-shave treatment as it lifts the hair while it cleanses, firms and gently exfoliates the skin."
Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser
"I often pair the FOREO LUNA 3 with Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser or 111Skin NAC Y2 Restorative Cleansing Balm for gentle yet thorough cleansing," Lauren said.
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Michelle deMilt
Recently Worked With: Blake Shelton, Zachary Levi, Jimmie Allen and Conan O'Brien
"I love this hand lotion because it is super hydrating, has low/no scent and absorbs very quickly without leaving a slippery or sticky residue. Most guys tend to neglect their hands, so this is a nice addition!"
Jack Henry Super Face Oil
"Jack Henry Super Face Oil is a great skin care addition for any man," Michelle shared. "It's a nice blend of oils such as rose hip and camellia oil to name a couple. It helps hydrate and tone, absorbs nicely and leaves skin looking healthy and fresh."
Kiehl's Eye Fuel
"I think a lot of fellas also forget about that delicate skin around their eyes," Michelle explained. "Kiehl's Eye Fuel is a great addition to keep that area at its best. It contains caffeine and Vitamin B3 to help with hydration and reduce puffyness. It is also fragrance free!"
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver
Andrea Pedzzillo
Recently Worked With: Nicolas Cage, Justin Hartley and Darren Criss
"From a smooth bald head to a soft clean face, this shaver is top of the line! Braun has it down to a science with their shavers. It's pretty amazing how close of a shave this delivers while leaving your skin feeling soft."
iS CLINICAL Hydra-Cool Serum
"I love a product that has several uses," Andrea shared. "This serum is not only a moisturizer but also has a cooling effect to calm your skin after shaving. Adding this simple step to your routine will leave your skin feeling more hydrated and looking healthier."
Jaxon Lane Shake and Wake
Darcy Gilmore
Recently Worked With: Adam Levine, John Legend and Mark Cuban
"A face wash that is super convenient and easy to travel with. Since it is water activated and stored in powder form there is no messy bar soap or a heavy glass packaging. Safe for the shower shelf and on the run types who want a super clean and exfoliated face but also care if their products are cruelty free."
OSiS+ Dust IT Mattifying Powder
"This is a great product for someone who wants texture in their short hair but does not want the shiny look," Darcy said. "A little teeny tiny shake in hair manages and adds volume and style staying power for a few days. It is lightweight and small for the gym bag."
L'Oréal Infallible Pro Matte Lock Primer
"This is a super convenient way to mattify your skin before a meeting or a night out without worrying about color matching," Darcy said. "You could use a small pea sized squeeze on a clean fingertip and run across t-zone while blending like a moisturizer. Also, convenient for someone who travels and is busy on the go!"
Lolavie Glossing Detangler
Kumi Craig
Recently Worked With: Pete Davidson, Steve Bushemi, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan
"This 99 percent naturally derived detangler makes it so easy to comb through hair. It's the ultimate multitasking product that works for everyone. I've used it on my clients who have breakage from bleach (vegetable ceramides help with this!) as well as those with thicker hair to style and add shine (from the lemon extract) for a camera-ready look, and the best part is that while it's doing those things, it also helps protect against future damage (powered by the chia seeds). Bonus: the price point!"
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel for Men
Janice Kinjo
Recently Worked With: Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Chase Stokes, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
"Admittedly, an odd recommendation, but all men (and women too) need a good foot exfoliant, or shall I saw a massive foot peel. Leave these plastic booties on for an hour and a few days later his feet will be shedding like a snake shedding its skin and will reveal brand new baby soft and smooth feet. He will be impressed with the results."
Andis Slimline Pro Li T-Blade Trimmer
"This is THE BEST all-in-one trimmer to line your beard, mustache, clean up the neck, hairline, side burns and regular face shaving," Janice said. "It comes with different size guards to groom beards/mustache and is slimmer than a regular trimmer, so the detail work is bar none. It doesn't cause ingrown hairs and can give you a very close shave. It is cordless and very easy to travel with."
Furtuna Skin 1 oz. Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil
Christine Nelli
Recently Worked With: Tom Holland and The Weeknd
"I love the Furtuna oil because it's light and gives you all day moisture without a lot of shine."
Andis Master Cordless Lithium-Ion Clipper
"Andis master cordless is great for beard or hair when you need an at home fix up," Christine said.
Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Soothing Rebalancing Cure Hair & Scalp Serum
Jillian Halouska
Recently Worked With: Jake Gyllenhaal, Javier Bardem, Nicholas Hoult and Lewis Hamilton
"This leave in scalp serum transforms and soothes the scalp while noticeably energizing and strengthening the hair. Great for men that often wear hats or even beanies due to winter weather."
Kent BRD2 Boar Bristle Beard Brush for Men
"A beard brush is a top priority to keep any length of beard looking polished," Jillian said. "It help distribute oil, detangles and adds shine."
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer
"A two step process with a roll on serum and patches," Jillian said. "Men can leave these in to die their magic while moving on to their hair or trimming up the beard. These small but mighty patches reduces puffins smoothes wrinkles and adds moisture. The result instantly gives the face a major eye opener."
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams