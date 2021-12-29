Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial

Watch : How Jeffrey Epstein Was Connected to Victoria's Secret

The verdict is in for Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a jury returned a guilty verdict on five charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.

The jury acquitted Maxwell of one count, enticement of a minor to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

In a statement released shortly after the verdict was announced, attorney Damian Williams applauded the prosecution, investigators and survivors. "A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable—facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," he said in part. "Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls—now grown women—who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible"