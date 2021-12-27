Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil "Dream Home" Where They'll "See the Kids Grow Up"

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Home is where the heart is—and that's especially true for for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019 after meeting on an episode James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, have purchased a house together and are currently in the middle of making it their "dream home," Jonathan shared in the Winter 2022 issue of his and twin brother Drew Scott's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

In a personal essay, the Property Brothers star, 43, revealed that he and Zooey—who is "obsessed with real estate"—had been looking at houses around Los Angeles "for fun," but their "noncommittal plan" backfired when they fell in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.

The house, according to Drew, was one of the only two houses that "met our criteria."

"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical," he recalled of the property. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park."