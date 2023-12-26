21 Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Help You Thrive During Dry January and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Every year a lot of us make resolutions and goals, a common one is dry January, which is an essential reset for many after a fun-filled holiday season. Not only does ditching the cocktails help you stay present and engaged at social events, but you won't wake up with a hangover the next morning! You might be tempted to indulge in a good old fashioned beer to wash down wings and chips, but there are so many on-alcoholic alternatives that you may want to sip instead.
For those that want to have fun but stay sober throughout the month of January, we rounded up 28 delicious, non-alcoholic beverages that will help you feel merry after the holidays.
Dry January Recommendations
Three Spirit Social Elixir
With a plant-based mix of lion's mane mushroom, yerba mate and damiana, the Three Spirit Social Elixir gives you a natural, blissful vibe, without any of the alcohol. It's full-bodied and savory, but if you're looking for something with berries and vibrant aromas, try their Livener option.
Liquid Death Sparkling Water (12-Pack)
If you're concerned about your friends egging you on to drink at a party, just take one of Liquid Death's sparkling waters with you! Not only does it look like you're drinking a beer, but the 100% stone-cold mountain water offers the most refreshing taste and the perfect amount of bubbles.
These drinks have 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TÖST All-Natural Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Beverage (3-Pack)
Trade your wine for a glass of Töst at the end of the day! With an all-natural blend of white tea, white cranberry and ginger, it makes for a great post-meal beverage that you can enjoy sans guilt. There's only 45 Calories per 8oz servings, too!
Kin Euphorics High Rhode Social Hour
You can't go wrong with any of Kin Eurphorics' non-alcoholic beverages! They have a unique yet delicious taste. We suggest starting off with their High Rhode Social Hour beverage, which will help you maintain your "life of the party" image.
Curious Elixir No. 2 Booze-Free Cocktails
Relax with a Curious Elixir NA cocktail that delivers a spicy pineapple margarita blend with a ginger and lime Dark and Stormy. Plus, it's infused with the plant damiana to help you de-stress.
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative
Where are our fellow tequila-loving girls and guys at? We suggest ringing in the new year with Ritual Zero Proof's Tequila Alternative. Treat your tastebuds to the award-winning flavor packed with earthy blue agave, Mexican lime and tropical guava, topped off with a smoky mesquite finish.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
Words cannot explain how obsessed we are with Poppi's prebiotic sodas! Not only have they helped improve our overall skin and gut health, but they taste so good that you'll swear off not only alcohol, but all other sodas. With only 20 calories and 5g of sugar (or less) per can, you can treat yourself at all times of the day to a can of Poppi and feel great about your decision.
You can get a a variety pack or a bundle with just one flavor. These drinks have 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Purple Lune Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Apertif (4-Pack)
Unwind and mellow out with a Purple Lune. It's made with a mix of ashwagandha and tart cherry, two botanicals that are rich in antioxidants and health benefits that can balance out your mood. Not only that, there's sweet peaches and dates with a touch of rose petals, balsamic vinegar and black pepper to give it a kick.
Unspiked by Cann - Variety Pack
Another favorite NA beverage of ours? Cann's Unspiked flavors. After experiencing the crisp, sweet taste of these all-natural craft tonics, you won't believe they have only 35 calories or less per can. We suggest the variety pack, so you can sample the Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary and Blood Orange Cardamom flavors, which are all so tasty!
Athletic Brewing Company Non-Alcoholic Craft IPA (12-Pack)
Delicious non-alcoholic beers are hard to come by! But Athletic Brewing Company has created the perfect NA IPA for your happy hour! Crafted in small batches, each serving has only 70 calories and an award-winning taste.
St. Regis BRUT Champagne (Non-Alcoholic)
Champagne lovers, look no further than this non-alcoholic blend by St. Regis! It closely replicates the crisp taste of your favorite champagne, but it won't give you a pounding headache after a few glasses. You'll love the tree fruit nuances and the delicate bubbles, especially if it's chilled.
Ghia Apéritif
Packed with botanicals, herbs and plant extracts, you can feel cool, calm and collected while catching up with friends thanks to Ghia's apéritifs! We also enjoy their Spritz for on-the-go fun and picnics at the beach.
Health-Ade Variety Pack in Cans (12-Pack)
Improve your gut health while enjoying yourself at a social function? Say less! Health-Ade's delicious kombucha will help you do both.
Freixenet Sparkling Rosé Alcohol Removed
Wine lovers, rejoice! You can still enjoy your rosé night with the girls thanks to Freixenet's non-alcoholic sparkling rosé. This Spanish blend offers the perfect balance between the sweet, fruity taste you know and love, but without the alcohol and excess bubbles.
The Free Spirits Trifecta
Free Spirits' non-alcoholic bourbon, gin and tequila are a must for your special celebrations. Each blend replaces alcohol with natural flavors and botanicals, plus vitamins B3, B6 and natural aminos to enhance your mood!
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer (12-Pack)
If your life motto is also "Do as Blake Lively Does," you'll love these ginger beers from the actor's non-alcoholic beverage brand Betty Buzz! Pro-tip: Mix these with your fave NA tequila or whiskey for the ultimate celebratory Friday afternoon "I Made It Through the Week" drink.
Swoon Sugar Free Lemonade Variety Pack (12-Pack)
After a long day of work, we love cracking open a can of Swoon's sugar-free lemonades. They're super refreshing and have only five calories per can!
Busty Lush She's Golden Blonde (6-Pack)
These NA malt beverages make the ultimate addition to any party! Enjoy moderate bitterness and hints of tropical fruit while you catch up with friends.
Stappj - Red Bitter Aperitif (6-Pack)
Do like the Italians do and drink a bottle of Stappj. It's made (in Italy) with an invigorating blend of fruit, herbs, and spices and natural mineral water, and tastes sooo good when it's served in a chilled martini glass with a twist of orange peel.
Optimist Botanicals - Bright
Replace your go-to citrusy vodka with Optimist Botanicals' "Bright," and you won't be disappointed. You'll love and appreciate the hints of lemon, jasmine, lavender and orange, too!
Lyre's G&T - Non Alcoholic Spirits (24-Pack)
Treat yourself to Lyre's NA Gin & Tonic cocktails without feeling a smidge of guilt! Each can offers a bold blend of flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.
—Originally published on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. PST.