Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
11 Must-Haves for Throwing a Small New Year's Eve Soiree Your Guests Won't Forget

Staying home this New Year's Eve? We've rounded up everything you need to throw your own glitzy dinner party.

As crazy as it may seem, 2022 is less than a week away. If you're planning on celebrating at home with a few friends, why not throw your very own glitzy New Year's Eve soiree? It's super easy to do and it doesn't have to break the bank. 

Amazon has a bunch of shimmery offerings for decorating your home and table this New Year's Eve. For instance, this 40-piece gold glittery dinnerware set comes with all the essentials and would make your table setting look so glam. You can even decorate your home with these champagne gold garlands that look more expensive than they are. 

From games to decor, we've rounded up some must-have items you need to have a small New Year's Eve soiree at home. Check those out below. 

Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share Their Tips for Hosting a Small New Year’s Eve Soiree

OuMuaMua Glitter Champagne Gold Paper Garland

These glittery champagne garlands are sure to impress. You get five strands that are 13 feet each. Amazon shoppers say they're so stunning in person, and the quality is good enough to reuse. Plus, they're on sale for under $15. Such a good deal!

$17
$14
Amazon

PartyDelight Sequin Tablecloth

These sequin tablecloths are a must for a glitzy New Year's Eve dinner party. There are many sizes and colors to choose from including rose gold, champagne, teal and mint green. They're also highly-rated on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer even said they used this for their NYE party and wrote that it was "by far the best purchase I've done on Amazon."

$15
Amazon

Homy Feel Rose Gold Glitter Plastic Champagne Flutes - 30 Pack

Toast to the new year with these lovely glitter champagne flutes. You can choose between three colors and each pack comes with 30 pieces. These have over 1,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they not only look good, they're sturdy as well.

$28
$20
Amazon

Latitude Run Chip & Dip Serving Set

This elegant serving platter is great for chips and salsa, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail and more. It's on sale at Wayfair right now for nearly 30% off.

$118
$85
Wayfair

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand 

This top-rated bartender kit includes everything you need to make drinks like a pro. It comes with a cocktail shaker, a double sided jigger, a mixing spoon and more. It's a must-have for entertaining.

$30
Amazon

Enoluxe Insulated Wine Cooler

This sleek insulated cooler will keep your bottle of choice cool while you're waiting for midnight to hit. You can get this in copper or stainless steel.

$30
Amazon

Classic All White Arrangement

A beautiful white floral arrangement is perfect for welcoming a new year and will take your table setting to the next level. This classic all white arrangement from 1-800 Flowers starts at $70.

$70
1-800 Flowers

New Year's Eve Disco Ball Drink Tumblers

These cute disco ball tumblers with blinged out straws are a great addition to your small soiree. You can even choose which color straws you want. So fun!

$40
Etsy

SMIRLY Bamboo Large Charcuterie Board Set

If you really want to impress, put together a tasty and visually appealing charcuterie board this New Year's Eve. This large charcuterie board set is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 8,800 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I am so happy that I bought this cheese board. It has everything that you could need and the pullout drawers are perfect! The quality is great and easy to clean. I highly recommend this if you are hosting a party or even for a cute date night with your significant other."

$70
Amazon

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

New Year's Eve is a great opportunity to spend some quality time connecting with the people you love most. If you're looking for a meaningful game to play during your night in, pick up a We're Not Really Strangers card deck.

$30
$24
Urban Outfitters

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Sing, dance and laugh your way into 2022 with this portable, handheld karaoke microphone. It comes in 11 colors and can be connected by cable or Bluetooth. Amazon shoppers seem to really love it as it has over 32,600 five-star reviews.

$40
$31
Amazon

Looking for a cute party dress for New Year's Eve? Check out 16 New Year's Eve Dresses You Won't Believe Are From Amazon.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

