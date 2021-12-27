Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Howdy, Y'all! Watch Queer Eye's Fab Five Go Deep in the Heart of Texas in Season 6 Trailer

Everything's bigger in Texas—including the makeovers! Season 6 of Netflix's Queer Eye is headed to the Lone Star State on Dec. 31. Get all the details here.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 27, 2021 7:31 PMTags
TVNetflixQueer Eye
Watch: "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Get ready for more fabulous fashion and meaningful makeovers than you can shake a stick at.

Queer Eye is back on Dec. 31, and this time, all new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit show are taking us to Austin, Texas

On Dec. 27, Netflix released the new teaser for season six featuring life whisperers Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France

"Howdy, y'all," a cowboy-hat-clad Van Ness enthusiastically declares in the new trailer after moving on from Atlanta city makeovers.

The ambassadors new home base in Austin will give them the chance to transform the lives of deserving Texans, including a heroic dance instructor with a family-owned honky-tonk, a charming cowboy who doesn't frequently shower, a trans body builder looking for parental approval and even an entire high school in need of help with their prom. 

While these individuals face life-changing moments, the Fab Five take their heart-lifting program a step further this season as they produce resolutions to the problems that were presented to the modern world since 2020.  

photos
Queer Eye Goes to Texas

"It's been a year of a pandemic, so much change," states Porowski as they assist a bakery facing financial hardship. "However, it's a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other." 

Trending Stories

1

Penelope Disick Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation In Latest TikTok

2

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

3

Cry a River Over Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's Sweet Family Album

Brown tells a young performer dad whose shows closed in 2020, "Say to yourself, ‘My dreams don't hurt me. My dreams give me the best moments of my life. 

"Maybe America is gonna be okay after all," Van Ness reflects during one happy tear-filled makeover.

Netflix

Check out the trailer yourself and be sure to tune in for all the Fab Five moments Dec. 31 on Netflix when Queer Eye returns. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Penelope Disick Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation In Latest TikTok

2

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

3

Cry a River Over Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's Sweet Family Album

4

Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Split 2 Months After Wedding

5

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart