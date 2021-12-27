Howdy, Y'all! Watch Queer Eye's Fab Five Go Deep in the Heart of Texas in Season 6 Trailer

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Get ready for more fabulous fashion and meaningful makeovers than you can shake a stick at.

Queer Eye is back on Dec. 31, and this time, all new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit show are taking us to Austin, Texas.

On Dec. 27, Netflix released the new teaser for season six featuring life whisperers Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

"Howdy, y'all," a cowboy-hat-clad Van Ness enthusiastically declares in the new trailer after moving on from Atlanta city makeovers.

The ambassadors new home base in Austin will give them the chance to transform the lives of deserving Texans, including a heroic dance instructor with a family-owned honky-tonk, a charming cowboy who doesn't frequently shower, a trans body builder looking for parental approval and even an entire high school in need of help with their prom.

While these individuals face life-changing moments, the Fab Five take their heart-lifting program a step further this season as they produce resolutions to the problems that were presented to the modern world since 2020.