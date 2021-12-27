17 Stars Share Beauty Tips & Go-To Products: Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who came up with the term "beauty secrets" anyway? If there's a technique or product that really works, shout it from the rooftops and let everyone know what's up. Don't keep those insights to yourself. Thankfully, there are plenty of celebrities who don't abide by the concept of keeping beauty secrets private. Throughout 2021, some pretty major stars shared their skincare, makeup, and hair routines with Vogue readers. To close out the year, Vogue compiled all of those top tips and techniques into a montage video.
We went through it, took notes, and looked up the products used by some of our favorite celebs, including, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Kristen Bell, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaia Gerber, Chloe Bailey, Ricky Martin, Rachel Zegler, Gemma Chan, Laura Harrier, Elle Macpherson, Sofia Carson, Rosalia, and Latto.
Maybelline TattooStudio Tattoo Brow 36HR Pigment Brow Pencil
Gigi Hadid shared, "I've never had an over-plucked brow mishap, but I have had mishaps though, like during fashion week where my brows have to bleached for one show and dyed back to natural for the next. If you do that too quickly, your brows don't take the color."
Gigi relies on this long-lasting eyebrow pencil to have some consistency even with all of the brow changes her job may require. Gigi isn't the only one who adores this eyebrow pencil. It has 2,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline City Bronzer
Gigi Hadid uses this Maybelline bronzer to contour her face.
This bronzer has 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Avajar Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask- 3 Count
Shay Mitchell said, "I have this really cool item that I actually found when I was in Japan, Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask. You just put it under and wrap it around your ears. This is kind of like those bands you use when you're working out." These masks promise to lift and firm your neck.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Selena Gomez puts little dots of Rare Beauty Foundation on her face and blends it all in with a brush.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
"This mask is for breakouts and collagen. I've noticed a difference ever since I started using it," Westside Story star Rachel Zegler said.
This mask is good for anti-aging, breakouts, redness, and loss of firmness.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Gwyneth Paltrow uses what she describes as "this sculpting gold bar thingy." The star shared, "You turn it on and it vibrates. Don't get any ideas," as she rolled the bar on her face.
This tool is a a 24-karat gold vibrating bar that instantly makes skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured, and revived. It has 7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Hello Bello Mineral Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50+, 3 fl oz
Kristen Bell admitted, "I certainly wish that I had worn SPF a lot more when I was younger. I did. I didn't do a bad job at it, but as you're older, and turning 41, and you're looking at the brown spots on your skin, you're like 'Dang, I should have worn a hat my whole life.'"
Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt
"We're going to use a little coconut oil and I like to put it in my hair. Us Black girls should keep our hair hydrated," Zoe Kravitz shared.
This product has 47.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 900+ five-star Ulta reviews, and 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Blind Barber 40 Proof Sea Salt Textured Hold Spray
Ricky Martin uses this sea salt hairspray as a part of his daily routine. It has a light to medium hold with a textured finish.
Fenty Beauty Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray
Shay Mitchell shared, "I always like to start with this Fenty Beauty spray."
Use this hydrating spray under makeup to prep the skin for foundation or over makeup to instantly refresh the skin throughout your day.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
"I just put a few drops on," Gwyneth Paltrow said as she patted Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum into her skin.
This serum has 60+ restorative nutrients that revitalize, soothe, and support a healthy radiance. Nina Dobrev also uses this as a part of her beauty routine.
Wildling Aura Sweeper
Supermodel Elle Macpherson explained, "Lymphatic drainage is really, really important. You've got to move those toxins out of your body because it will show on your skin. It will show in the way you feel. I start at my palm, I'll go up, up, up, and everything goes towards the heart."
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat High Cover Radiant Concealer
Kaia Gerber applies this YSL concealer around her mouth and in between her eyebrows.
This radiant concealer has 36.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Use this to brighten dark circles and reduce under eye puffiness.
Glossier Pro Tip Eyeliner
"I use the Glossier Pro Tip liquid eyeliner. I love doing liquid eyeliner. It's my favorite. I love elongating my eyes. I usually start by doing the wing first and everything else comes after," Olivia Rodrigo said.
Specifically, Olivia shared, "What I like about this liquid lip liner is that it doesn't drop and it doesn't smudge. It also has a really great applicator. The wings are not super perfect, but that's OK. When we do the mascara, that makes it better. Eye lines are sisters, not twins. I always tell myself this when I'm doing this. It doesn't have to be perfect. That's fine. Nobody's face is actually symmetrical."
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Chloe Bailey uses these Match Stix from Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty to contour. She draws lines in the middle of her cheek and at the jaw before blending in with a makeup sponge. She remarked, "It just does a little bit. Slims the face a little, you can see it. I know you can."
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen
"To me the most beautiful thing is natural beauty. So, using makeup to really amplify that, but not cover it up what makes you you is the most beautiful," Vanessa Hudgens said as she used this Benefit Cosmetics brow pen.
TOM FORD Shade and Illuminate Cream Face Palette
Laura Harrier uses this Tom Ford palette to contour, explaining, "I take this darker shade and rub my finger in here. And then, I'll do a bit in my temple as well."
This palette has 27.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick
Gemma Chan uses this red L'Oréal lipstick in her beauty routine.
Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack
Sofia Carson shared, "I've been using these lashes forever" with Duo lash glue.
These lashes have 5,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick
Rosalia likes to blend her foundation with her fingers, remarking that it's "like doing pottery and not being able to feel the materials in your hands with your hands."
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Latto said, "I apply my serum. Since we're getting ready for the day, I don't want to be too oily, so I just don't do too much."
This serum has 91.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you're looking for more star product recommendations, here are some foundations and concealers that Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo, Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell and more celebs use.