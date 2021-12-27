Athleta Semi-Annual Sale: Score Up to 60% Off Thousands of Styles

Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
By Emily Spain Dec 27, 2021 8:00 PM
Now that we are in that weird week where time moves either extra slow or extra fast before New Year's, let's focus on setting you up for a healthy and happy 2022!

One way you can do this is by shopping Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale and stock up on sports bras, leggings, tanks and other activewear accessories to help you conquer your fitness resolutions with comfort and fashion in mind. For a limited time, you can score up to 60% off in savings on bestselling women's and girl's styles!

Since there are over 1,000 items on sale, we did some digging and rounded up 10 styles you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Scroll below to shop and save!

Exhale Bra D-DD+

Keep the girls in place with this buttery soft sports bra! It's perfect for low-impact workouts or hanging around the house.

$49
$25
Athleta

Salutation Stash Pocket II Cinch 7/8 Tight

Available in tall, regular and petite lengths, these leggings will cinch your waistline while providing the coverage you need to break a sweat in comfort.

$109
$77
Athleta

Salutation Jacket

With dropping temperatures and less daylight, you'll definitely want to wear this jacket on your early morning or late night runs.

$129
$70
Athleta

Ultimate Stash Pocket Short

Wear these bike shorts to work out or pair them with an oversized sweatshirt for a sporty look while you're on the go!

$59
$28-$36
Athleta

Uptempo Top

You can never have too many long-sleeved tops during the colder months! This one has thumbholes to keep you even warmer.

$69
$56
Athleta

Elation V-Neck Velvet Crop A-C

Add some texture to your pilates or yoga fit! This velvet crop top also has convertible straps that can be worn straight or crossed.

$59
$40
Athleta

Downtown Jacket

Available in sizes XXS-3X, this lightweight jacket will keep you toasty and looking cute while you brave the ever-changing elements.

$200
$130
Athleta

Kinetic Gym Duffle

Now this is a steal! Pack this spacious, water-repellant duffle with an extra set of clothes, toiletries, plus recovery tools and snacks.

$159
$70
Athleta

Mask Bag

There's nothing worse than your trusted face masks falling on the floor while you're at lunch or at the gym. Thankfully, this mask bag will keep them in one place, so you'll never lose another mask again.

$15
$4
Athleta

Ethereal Cocoon Wrap

With a cozy brushed interior, this wrap will up the cozy factor of any binge-watching session!

$80
$45-$69
Athleta

Hustle 4.5-Inch Inseam Short

These bright and merry shorts have laser cut ventilation to keep you cool, plus a hidden key pocket to help you run hands-free!

$54
$35
Athleta

Ready for more deals? Check out Girlfriend Collective's Boxing Day Sale!

