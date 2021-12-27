Man Arrested Outside Kylie Jenner's Home After Violating Restraining Order

Kylie Jenner narrowly avoided a scary situation over the holiday weekend.
According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, a man was arrested outside the beauty mogul's Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 26, after buzzing her gate. The outlet reports that a security guard spotted the man and called the police, who arrested him for violating a restraining order Kylie was granted against him for showing up to her house "numerous times" in recent months.
A booking sheet obtained by E! News confirms that the 23-year-old man, named Jrue Mesgan, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge. He's currently being held on $20,000 bail. E! News has reach out to Kylie's reps for comment and has not heard back. She has not publicly addressed the arrest.
Back in 2019, Kylie filed a separate restraining against another man who showed up to her home. The man, who pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespass by driving on private property and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail, was sentenced to one year in jail.
Kylie, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby, didn't appear to let this latest arrest ruin her holiday weekend. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share more videos of her family's new kitten.
As Kylie's Instagram followers may have seen, the orange-and-white cat initially made its Instagram debut on Christmas Day. In footage posted to social media on Dec. 25, the family's new furry friend—whose name has not been revealed—could be seen making itself comfortable on Kylie's baby bump while the expecting star sat alongside daughter Stormi Webster.
In the upcoming months, Kylie's family will continue to expand as she prepares to welcome a new bundle of joy. While the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman, who confirmed her pregnancy in September, has being staying out of the spotlight following the tragedy at Travis' Astroworld Festival, a source close Kylie recently told E! News, "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes."
The insider added, "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."
As for 3-year-old Stormi, she's "really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," according to the insider. "She's fully aware and is very excited."