Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Family Album Will Make You Cry a River of Happy Tears

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling... of happiness. And neither can we.

Over the holidays, the actress took to Instagram to share a candid family photo featuring sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming snap, which saw the foursome on a walk through what seems to be their Montana property. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

While the longtime couple rarely share pictures of their brood—they even kept her pregnancy and Phineas' birth quiet until January—they can't help but rave about the joys of parenting. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again," the N'SYNC alum told Zane Lowe back in 2018, "and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

They're doing a pretty excellent job raising them to be just that.