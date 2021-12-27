Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Family Album Will Make You Cry a River of Happy Tears

This we promise you: Your heart will feel full after seeing these pictures of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling... of happiness. And neither can we.

Over the holidays, the actress took to Instagram to share a candid family photo featuring sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming snap, which saw the foursome on a walk through what seems to be their Montana property. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

While the longtime couple rarely share pictures of their brood—they even kept her pregnancy and Phineas' birth quiet until January—they can't help but rave about the joys of parenting. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again," the N'SYNC alum told Zane Lowe back in 2018, "and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

They're doing a pretty excellent job raising them to be just that.

"It's amazing," Biel said of motherhood. "The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender...and the little one is just cute as hell."

Must be those great genetics. To see more sweet snaps that are guaranteed to have you crying a river of happy tears, keep scrolling...

A Walk to Remember

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

